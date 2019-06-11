Dick Van Dyke Challenges Brent Spiner to Fight in the Octagon

Recently — and we mean like Sunday night recently — something happened that left folks on social media scratching their heads. Justin Bieber took to Twitter to challenge actor Tom Cruise to a fight. Yes, Bieber actually challenged Cruise to an honest-to-goodness physical altercation and even tagged UFC president Dana White in the challenge tweet. Why did this happen? No one seems to know, but that doesn’t mean that people aren’t having a bit of fun with their fight challenges on Twitter — and the one between Dick Van Dyke, Brent Spiner and, of all people, Angela Lansbury, may be the wackiest and most hilarious one yet.

On Monday, Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s Spiner posted a fight challenge that is nearly exactly what Bieber tweeted. The major differences? Spiner didn’t tag White and the actor he opted to try to shame into the ring, as it were, was Murder She Wrote‘s Lansbury. Now, while we think Lansbury might actually fare pretty well — Jessica Fletcher was pretty darn epic, after all — the idea of anyone challenging Lansbury to a fight was more than Van Dyke could handle. He swooped in and offered to fight Spiner in her stead. The whole thing fell apart from there, with Spiner giving up almost immediately, leading to a brief insult war before everything went back to normal. Whew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I would like to challenge Angela Lansbury to fight me in the octagon! If you back down, Angela, you are scared. And everyone will know it! Who will put up the money for this?!!! — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) June 10, 2019

In all seriousness, it was a fun little exchange that took playful jabs at something that we’re still trying to figure out in terms of Bieber’s challenge, but Spiner and Van Dyke aren’t the first to get in on the fun. Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor posted to Twitter Sunday that he’d host the Bieber/Cruise fight — if Cruise would accept the challenge. He also went on to challenge Mark Wahlberg on the same card. Supernatural star Jared Padalecki also got in on the situation, retweeting Bieber’s challenge with the joke that he might be needing to borrow a Tom Cruise mask, for unrelated reasons, of course.

Twitter, man. At least it’s never boring.

Okay, we have to ask: who do you think would win in a fight between Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise? Or Brent Spiner and Dick Van Dyke? Or, even Jared Padalecki and Angela Lansbury? There’re so many choices here! Let us know your picks in the comments below.