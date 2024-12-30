Julia Hart Names AEW Champion as Future Target

Julia Hart’s got her sights set on TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. The former titleholder recently returned to AEW after suffering an injury earlier this year. She took time off to recover when she dropped the championship to Willow Nightingale in April.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that she’s back she’s already targeted former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter for AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen. If she can defeat her, it’ll put her on track to being back on top of the division once again. Hart clarified this in a new interview with Variety, explaining her attack on Hayter a few weeks ago. “She just had a great comeback, so I gotta show my comeback is gonna be better than hers. Taking out the locker room one by one, and sorry, Jamie, you’re first.”

“Definitely Mercedes (Moné), she has my title,” Hart said in response to some of her targets now that she’s back. “Probably Willow (Nightingale) too, she took the belt from me. I’ve never worked with Mariah (May), I’ve never worked with Toni (Storm). I would love to work with Serena Deeb, I think she’s someone I could learn a lot from in the ring.”

Hayter and Hart aren’t the only women that have made recent comebacks. Storm is also on that list. She ditched the “Timeless” gimmick and returned to her roots as rocker Toni, but she seems to have a case of amnesia. While she’s been in AEW for years now, she believes she’s only just debuted and doesn’t recall the last year. Regardless, she’s tied up with May for the time being.

Moné has been TBS Champion since AEW Double or Nothing in May. Her most recent successful title defense was against Kris Statlander at AEW Worlds End which many thought stole the show. Her next challenger could be determined at Wrestle Dynasty in just a week’s time. A female representative from STARDOM, AEW, ROH, and CMLL will battle for a future title shot of their choosing. The four women include Persephone, Athena, Nightingale, and Momo Watanabe.

The AEW women’s division is finally getting some real momentum behind it as the roster becomes stronger. These huge returns restore a feeling that was sorely missed. Hopefully in 2025, AEW will continue to ride this wave with bigger stories, longer matches, and new signings.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on AEW.