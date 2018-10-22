‘Disenchantment’ Renewed by Netflix

Disenchantment is returning to Netflix for at least four more seasons.

Netflix today announced that it has ordered another 20 episodes of Matt Groening‘s animated fantasy comedy. Together with the show’s initial 20-episode order, that’s a guaranteed four seasons of the show, carrying it through 2021.

Disenchantment premiered on Netflix on August 17th. The second ten-episode season will debut in 2019. Season Three is expected to follow in 2020, and Season Four in 2021.

“We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix. Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off,” Groening said in a statement.

Disenchantment is Groening’s first new show in 20 years. The show takes place in the declining medieval kingdom of Dreamland and follows Bean, the hard-drinking princess of Dreamland, her earnest elf companion Elfo, and Luci, the manifestation of Bean’s personal demons.

The first season dealt with Bean’s quest to find her place in the world of royal politics, culminating with the return of her mother and the reveal that there is a conspiracy afoot. Where The Simspons and Futurama are almost entirely episodic comedies, the Netflix format allowed Groening and his writing team to give Disenchamnet a serialized story arc that will continue into future seasons.

Disenchantment stars Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Eric Andre as Luci, and Nat Faxon as Elfo, as well as John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

Disenchantment is part of Netflix’s growing stable of animated comedies. The streaming service just ordered 10 episodes of Hoops, an animated comedy about a gruff high school basketball coach from Jake Johnson, James Corden, Ben Hoffman, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Bento Box and 20th Century Fox TV.

Netflix’s first big hit in the genre, BoJack Horseman, recently released its fifth season. Others Netflix animated comedies include F is for Family and Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth.

