Disney+ has just canceled a major fan-favorite series after only one season. Fans of Turner & Hooch have to be pretty disappointed by this news as the company chose not to pursue Season 2. The Disney+ original had generated some buzz with fans of the original. But, it seems like Detective Scott Turner’s new adventures will go unrealized for the time being. The cast of this show included Josh Peck as the detective, Brandon Jay McLaren, Carra Patterson, and Anthony Ruivivar just to name a few. Clearly, the company wanted this to work out. One of the big strengths of Disney+ is the ocean of existing IP to draw from. But, not every entry can be a five season juggernaut. It’s still streaming on the app, but the future seems a bit cloudy.

Reginald Veljohnson talked to Comicbook.com about the series earlier this year. And it didn’t sound like he had great news back then.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, as far as I know, they’re trying to sell it to another network or something like that. That’s what I heard,” VelJohnson replied when the topic of Season 2 came up. “But as of now, it’s not going to be picked up, I don’t think. It was fun to do. And working with the actors was great fun and I hope so, whatever they decided to do I’m with it. It’s okay. I enjoy doing the sequel and, hopefully, we’ll have some time to do it again. But if not, I was glad for the experience.”

Disney+ describes Turner & Hooch:

“When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck as SCOTT TURNER, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.”

“The series also stars Carra Patterson as JESSICA BAXTER, Scott’s brave, street-smart partner; Brandon Jay McLaren as XAVIER WILSON, a cool, enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar as CHIEF JAMES MENDEZ, Scott’s boss with a secret soft spot for Scott’s new dog, Hooch; Lyndsy Fonseca as LAURA TURNER, Scott’s sweet, animal-loving sister; Jeremy Maguire as MATTHEW GARLAND, Laura’s dog-loving son; and Vanessa Lengies as ERICA MOUNIERE, the quirky head of the US Marshals dog training program. Five French Mastiffs also star as HOOCH, Scott’s slobbery, loveable French Mastiff.”

Were you hoping for more Turner & Hooch? Let us know down in the comments below!