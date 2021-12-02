Reginald VelJohnson is best known for playing Al Powell in Die Hard and Carl Winslow in Family Matters, but many also know him as David Sutton from Turner & Hooch. Earlier this year, VelJohnson reprised his role from the classic ’80s movie in the Disney+ reboot of the same name that starred Josh Peck as Scott Turner, the son of Tom Hanks’ character from the original film. VelJohnson is currently starring in a fun Planters ad, so ComicBook.com recently caught up with him to chat about everything from peanuts to Avengers: Endgame. During the chat, VelJohnson revealed some bad news for fans of the Turner & Hooch series.

“Well, as far as I know, they’re trying to sell it to another network or something like that. That’s what I heard,” VelJohnson replied when asked if Turner & Hooch would be getting a second season. “But as of now, it’s not going to be picked up, I don’t think. It was fun to do. And working with the actors was great fun and I hope so, whatever they decided to do I’m with it. It’s okay. I enjoy doing the sequel and, hopefully, we’ll have some time to do it again. But if not, I was glad for the experience.”

During the chat, VelJohnson also spoke about reprising his role and the tragic ending of the movie.

“No, I didn’t go back to watch the old movie,” VelJohnson said of Turner & Hooch. “I decided to bring something new and different to it. Well, age is the one thing you can’t avoid and so I kind of focused on doing it as it is today, not going back to revisit anything. I kind of remember what I did in terms of the character but when you approach something that you did before, you got to bring something new to it that wasn’t there before, that you didn’t focus on. So I try to do as much as I can, just make it today, to make it seem new. And that’s what I did.”

“Yes,” VelJohnson replied when asked if he remembered reacting to Hooch’s death when the movie came out. “I remember that first time the people that received it didn’t think that him dying was a good thing and that’s why they brought the puppies in and whatnot in the ending. And they wanted to make it too real. I remember that I kind of felt a little sad when I heard that he was going to die in the movie, but that’s the way it is, right? I think that it kind of, I think the character dying kind of destroys the movie and kind of makes it not available for sequels and whatnot.”

The first season of Turner & Hooch is now streaming on Disney+.