Disney CEO Refuses To Answer If Donald Trump’s Robot Will Be Removed From Hall Of Presidents If He’s Impeached

Disney CEO Bob Iger appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night, weighing in on all things Disney. Of course, the conversation turned towards politics, and Kimmel asked Iger one uncomfortable question about President Trump’s legacy in Disney parks. Iger did not want to answer.

Iger went on Kimmel’s show to promote his new book, The Ride of a Lifetime. The memoir concerns Iger’s life as an entertainment executive, and everything that entails. The 68-year-old oversees what is arguably the biggest entertainment empire in the world, including Disney’s theme parks around the world. With an official impeachment inquiry underway, Kimmel asked Iger about Disney’s Hall of Presidents.

“If Donald Trump is removed from office — impeached — will you remove him from the Hall of Presidents at Disneyland and Disney World?” the late night host asked. “Will his robot also be removed?”

The crowd cheered wildly for the question, and for Iger’s bemused expression. After a pause, he opted not to answer.

“I think I’m allowed to plead the fifth,” Iger said.

The Hall of Presidents is an attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. It consists mainly of a stage show featuring animatronic figures of all the past presidents of the United States. Since it opened in 1971, the hall has added each successive new president to its stage show, and audio commentary to go with it.

These days, the Hall of Presidents is home to a short film relaying the lives and reigns of several American presidents. It focuses on particularly influential figures such as the founding fathers George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy. President Trump does have a figure in the hall, and it became a viral sensation when it was first added as comedians and Twitter users called it a terrifying sight.

“I said put up a picture of Trump’s robot, not Jon Voight after a chemical spill,” Colbert said on The Late Show at the time. “Well, that is truly disturbing.”

Beyond that brief mention of the Hall of Presidents, Kimmel and Iger generally steered clear of politics. However, Kimmel mentioned a recent event where Oprah Winfrey said that she wished Iger would run for president, and Iger joked that he would do it if Kimmel and Winfrey went out canvassing for his campaign together.

Iger’s book, The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, is on shelves now.