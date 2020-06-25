Disney Channels To Close In UK, Content Moving To Disney+

✖

Disney’s Channels are set to close in the United Kingdom and their content is moving to Disney+. That means that Disney Channel, DisneyXD, and Disney Junior are all going away across the pond on October 1st. The company has not made it a secret that it sees Disney+ as the home of all of their digital content in the future. However, as with most new streaming platforms, there has been a hesitancy to change. In addition, it’s not like the lines between each individual service were as well drawn out as they could be. For example, there used to be some significant overlap between the offerings available on Disney Channel and DisneyXD. Well, with the moves announced today, it will be Disney+ or bust for a lot of parents who were probably getting by with their cable log-ins.

The company began, ”The direct-to-consumer service, which garnered more than 54.5 million subscribers worldwide in its first seven months, will now premiere all the latest films, series and specials from the three Disney Channels, along with offering a rich and expansive back catalog of Disney Channel titles in the U.K., including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Descendants 3 and Phineas and Ferb.”

All of the programming isn’t going away on non-Disney+ platforms though.

"The Walt Disney Company remains committed to our kids channels business and continues to execute distribution agreements for Disney channels in many markets where Disney+ is also available, with the goal of giving our fans multiple entry points to our storytelling, " Disney continued.

For parents looking to save as much as possible though, this move will likely not be as heralded. With the streaming wars already well-underway, families are going to have to stare down some harsh choices. A lot of households simply don’t have the income to support the entire range of options available from Disney, Netflix, HBO Max, and a litany of others. Choosing which one is going to be a hard pill to swallow after an era where maybe a Netflix subscription or Hulu account could get it done. Disney is banking on the childhood entertainment demographic to carry the day, and the results so far indicate that the bet will pay off. Over in their competitor’s libraries, kids' entertainment consistently ranks in the top tens and shows no signs of slowing down.

