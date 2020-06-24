Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu & Amazon Prime Video in July 2020
The summer movie season may still be on hold, but that hasn't stopped streaming services from releasing a ton of new content over the last few months. July will be no different, as services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime all have new originals on the way, as well as loads of older movies and shows that are going to be added to their lineups. Throughout the entire month of July, there will be plenty of new streaming options to choose from.
As far as originals go, Netflix is releasing the most of any streaming service, which has become the norm over the last couple of years. The streaming giant is releasing shows like Cursed, The Warrior Nun, and the second season of The Umbrella Academy in the month of July, along with the anticipated original film The Old Guard.
One of the month's most anticipated movies actually belongs to Hulu. In a partnership with Neon, Hulu will be releasing the romantic comedy Palm Springs on July 10th, the same day as Netflix debuts The Old Guard. The new animated series Close Enough is coming to HBO Max, while Prime Video releases new seasons of Absentia and Hanna.
To this point, the most talked-about title coming to streaming in July is the feature film edition of Hamilton, which will arrive on Disney+ on July 3rd.
You can check out the full lineup of new July arrivals on all of your favorite streaming services below!
July 1
NETFLIX
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Deadwind: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Say I Do -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Under the Riccione Sun -- NETFLIX FILM
Unsolved Mysteries -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil's Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
HULU
000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh (A&E)
Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)
Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Burgers, Brew & 'Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)
Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)
Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)
House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159 (HGTV)
Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)
Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)
Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)
Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)
Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)
Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)
The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
The Strongest Man In History Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)
UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (HISTORY)
UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (HISTORY)
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Unexpected: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
12 and Holding (2006)
2001 Maniacs (2005)
52 Pick-Up (1986)
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)
A Kid Like Jake (2018)
A Mighty Wind (2003)
A Storks Journey (2017)
An Eye for a Eye (1966)
The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)
The Bellboy (1960)
Beloved (2012)
Best In Show (2000)
Between Us (2017)
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)
Birdwatchers (2010)
Boogie Woogie (2010)
The Bounty (1984)
Brokedown Palace (1998)
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Bug (1975)
Buried (2010)
Cadaver (2009)
California Dreamin' (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Catcher Was A Spy (2018)
The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)
Change of Plans (2010)
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)
Cinderfella (1960)
Citizen Soldier (2016)
The Client (1994)
Cold War (2012)
The Color Purple (1985)
Cortex (2008)
The Cured (2018)
Danger Close (2019)
Dark Touch (2013)
Day Night Day Night (2007)
The Devil's Candy (2017)
The Devil's Rejects (2005)
Dheepan (2016)
Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)
Downhill Racer (1969)
The Edukators (2005)
Eloise's Lover (2009)
Exorcismus (2011)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2005)
Father of My Children (2010)
Filth & Wisdom (2008)
Flashback (1990)
The Flat (2012)
Footloose (1984)
For Your Consideration (2006)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)
Freddy Vs Jason (2003)
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
Furlough (2018)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
Grizzly Man (2005)
Hateship, Loveship (2014)
Hornet's Nest (2014)
Hot Rod (2007)
House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)
The Last Mistress (2008)
Len and Company (2016)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Love Songs (2008)
The Man from London (2009)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
March of the Penguins (2005)
Mary Shelley (2018)
Match (2015)
Moonstruck (1987)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
The Necessities of Life (2009)
Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)
Nights and Weekends (2009)
The Ninth Gate (2000)
Norma Rae (1979)
The Patsy (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
Polisse (2012)
Poseidon (2006)
Post Grad (2007)
PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)
Rabbit Hole (2011)
Rebel in the Rye (2017)
Right at Your Door (2007)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Room of Death (2008)
Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)
The Shock Doctrine (2010)
The Shrine (2011)
Sliver (1993)
Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Spiderhole (2011)
Spring Forward (2000)
Starting Out in the Evening (2007)
Sugar Hill (1994)
Sunset Strip (1999)
Tales From the Golden Age (2011)
Tank 432 (2016)
The Tenant (1976)
Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)
Things to Come (2016)
This Christmas (2007)
Three Blind Mice (2009)
Three Musketeers (2011)
Trapped Model (2019)
The Trip (2011)
The Trip to Italy (2014)
The Trip to Spain (2017)
Trishna (2012)
Trivial (2007)
The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)
Waiting for Guffman (1997)
Waiting Room (2008)
We Are What We Are (2011)
We Have Pope (2012)
The Weather Man (2005)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
West Side Story (1961)
When A Man Comes Home (2010)
HBO MAX
Absolute Power, 1997
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
American History X, 1998
Angels in the Outfield, 1951
Angus, 1995
August Rush, 2007
The Bachelor, 1999
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
Batman and Harley Quinn , 2017
Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005
Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016
Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010
Batman: Year One, 2011
Beautiful Creatures, 2013
Beerfest, 2006
The Big Year (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)
Bishop's Wife ,The, 1947
Blade 2, 2002
Blade, 1998
Blade: Trinity, 2004
Blazing Saddles, 1974
Blood Work , 2002
Born to Be Wild, 1995
Boy Who Could Fly, The, 1989
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
Catch Me If You Can, 2002
Clara's Heart, 1988
The Conjuring, 2013
Cop Out, 2010
Creepshow, 1982
Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)
The Departed, 2006
Dirty Dozen, The, 1967
Dirty Harry, 1971
Doc Hollywood, 1991
Dolphin Tale, 2011
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
Enemy of the State, 1998 (HBO)
The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)
The Enforcer, 1976
The Exorcist, 1973
Fantastic Four, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Flags of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
Four Christmases, 2008
Fred Claus, 2007
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997
Free Willy, 1993
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove, 2010
Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017
The Gauntlet, 1977
Get Smart, 2008
Good Girls Get High, 2019
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009
Green Pastures, The, 1936
Grumpier Old Men, 1995
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
Guy Named Joe, A, 1943
Halwa, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Heartbreak Ridge, 1986
Horn Blows at Midnight, The, 1945
Horrible Bosses, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
In Secret, 2014 (HBO)
In Time, 2011 (HBO)
Inkheart, 2009
Innerspace, 1987 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002
J. Edgar, 2011
Jack Frost, 1998
Jane Eyre, 2011 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
John Q, 2002 (HBO)
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
Justice League: Doom , 2012
Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
Justice League: War, 2014
Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
Kiss of the Dragon, 2001 (HBO)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001
The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
Last Samurai, The, 2003
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018
Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016
Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
The Letter, 2020 (HBO)
Life Is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)
Little Big League, 1994
Little Manhattan, 2005 (HBO)
Little Nicky, 2000
The Longest Yard, 2005
Loser Leaves Town, 2020 (HBO)
Love Don't Cost a Thing, 2003
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 1985
Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)
Malibu's Most Wanted, 2003
Mars Attacks, 1996
Megamind, 2010
Message In A Bottle, 1999
Michael, 1996
Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
Money Talks, 1997
Monkey Trouble, 1994
Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Mr. Nanny, 1993
Munich, 2005 (HBO)
Music and Lyrics, 2007
Nancy Drew, 2007
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon, 1993
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, (Documentary Premiere)
New Looney Tunes
Now and Then, 1995
Orphan, 2009
Osmosis Jones, 2001
Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985
The Polar Express, 2004
Pop Star, 2005
Power, 1986
The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone, 2017 (HBO)
Rich and Famous, 1981
Right Stuff, The, 1983
Rumor Has It, 2005
Saving Private Ryan, 1998
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird , 1985
Showgirls, 1995 (HBO)
Something to Talk About , 1995
Space Jam, 1996
Spies Like Us, 1985
Star Trek, 2009
Stay, 2005 (HBO)
Sudden Impact, 1983
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018
Superman II, 1981
Superman III, 1983
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987
Superman Returns, 2006
Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006
Superman: The Movie, 1978
Superman: Unbound, 2013
Sweet November, 2001
Take the Lead, 2006
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny , 2006
Tequila Sunrise, 1988
The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999 (HBO)
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Tightrope, 1984
Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993
The Towering Inferno, 1974 (HBO)
Troy, 2004
True Crime, 1999
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Unforgiven, 1992
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Watchmen (movie), 2009
What's Your Number?, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
Women, The, 2008
Wyatt Earp, 1994
Yogi Bear (Movie), 2010
Yours, Mine, and Ours, 2005
Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
52 Pick-Up (1986)
Ali (2001)
An Eye For An Eye (1966)
Anaconda (1997)
Big Fish (2003)
Bug (1975)
Buried (2010)
Cold War (2013)
Edge Of Darkness (2010)
Flashback (1990)
Hitch (2005)
Hollowman (2000)
Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack (1999)
Megamind (2010)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
Panic Room (2002)
Phase IV (1974)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Rabbit Hole (2010)
Sliver (1993)
Spanglish (2004)
Starting Out In The Evening (2007)
The Bounty (1984)
The Devil's Rejects (2005)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2004)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)
Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)
Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)
Lego City Adventures: Season 1
Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Suits: Season 9
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
July 2
NETFLIX
Thiago Ventura: POKAS -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Warrior Nun -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HULU
The Whistlers (2020)
July 3
NETFLIX
The Baby-Sitters Club -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Desperados -- NETFLIX FILM
JU-ON: Origins -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Southern Survival -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Animal ER (S1-2)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Ice Age: Collision Course
Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)
Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
The Big Green
The Mighty Ducks
Hamilton - Premiere
Pixar in Real Life - "UP: Balloon Cart Away"
Disney Family Sundays - "Peter Pan Shadow Box Theater"
One Day at Disney - "Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - "Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses"
HULU
I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
To the Stars (2019)
HBO MAX
Los Futbolismos (Aka The Footballest), 2020 (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
Hanna: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series
July 7
NETFLIX
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
HBO MAX
Blue Exorcist, Seasons 1 & 2
Your Lie in April, Season One
91 Days, Season One
PRIME VIDEO
The Tourist (2010)
July 8
NETFLIX
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Stateless -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Was It Love? -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
HULU
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
July 9
NETFLIX
Japan Sinks: 2020 -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Protector: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HULU
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
HBO MAX
Close Enough, Series Premiere
Expecting Amy, Docuseries Premiere
July 10
NETFLIX
The Claudia Kishi Club -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Down to Earth with Zac Efron -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Hello Ninja: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Old Guard -- NETFLIX FILM
The Twelve -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)
Gigantosaurus (S1)
Secrets of the Zoo (S3)
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Disney Family Sundays - "Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree"
One Day at Disney - "Marc Smith: Story Artist"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - "Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses"
HULU
Palm Springs (2020) (Hulu Original)
Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)
Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
July 11
HULU
China: The Panda Adventure (2001)
Horses (2002)
The Secret of Life on Earth (1993)
HBO MAX
Sesame Street, Season 50 Finale (HBO)
Last Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
Vivarium (2020)
July 13
HULU
My Scientology Movie (2015)
The Rest Of Us (2019)
HBO MAX
Foodie Love, Series Premiere (HBO)
July 14
NETFLIX
The Business of Drugs -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
On est ensemble (We Are One) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
HBO MAX
Inuyasha, Season One
Showbiz Kids, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
July 15
NETFLIX
Dark Desire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gli Infedeli (The Players) -- NETFLIX FILM
Skin Decision: Before and After -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
HULU
Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)
Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
The Weekend (2019)
HBO MAX
Smurfs, Season One
PRIME VIDEO
Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)
The Weekend (2019)
July 16
NETFLIX
Fatal Affair -- NETFLIX FILM
Indian Matchmaking -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MILF -- NETFLIX FILM
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
HBO MAX
House of Ho, Series Premiere
July 17
NETFLIX
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cursed -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Funan
DISNEY+
A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Disney Junior Music Lullabies
Lost City of Machu Picchu
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)
The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
Wild Chile (S1)
Disney Family Sundays - "Moana: Tomato Photo Holder"
One Day at Disney - "Mike Davis: Imagineering Project Manager"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - "Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs" (Finale)
HULU
Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
HBO MAX
Abuelos (Aka Grandpas), 2020 (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
Absentia: Season 3 - Amazon Original Series
July 19
NETFLIX
The Last Dance
HULU
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)
PRIME VIDEO
Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)
July 21
NETFLIX
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Street Food: Latin America -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
The Last Full Measure (2019)
HBO MAX
Bungo Stray Dogs, Seasons 1-3
Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Season One
July 22
NETFLIX
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Norsemen: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spotlight
HULU
Bolt (2008)
July 24
NETFLIX
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Animal Crackers -- NETFLIX FILM
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing -- NETFLIX FAMILY
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
Ofrenda a la tormenta -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Wild Congo (S1)
Wild Sri Lanka (S1)
Disney Family Sundays - "The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet"
One Day at Disney - "Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter"
HBO MAX
Room 104, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
La Gallina Turuleca (Aka Turu, The Wacky Hen), 2020 (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
Radioactive (2019) - Amazon Original Movie
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist - Amazon Original Special
July 26
NETFLIX
Banana Split
Shameless (U.S.): Season 10
HULU
2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)
July 27
HULU
Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Good Deeds (2012)
PRIME VIDEO
Good Deeds (2012)
July 28
NETFLIX
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
Maxxx: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)
HBO MAX
Aldnoah.Zero, Season One
Mob Psycho, Season One
Stockton On My Mind, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
July 29
NETFLIX
The Hater -- NETFLIX FILM
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HULU
Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Ladhood: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Animal Kingdom: Season 4
July 30
NETFLIX
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy -- NETFLIX ANIME
HULU
In My Skin: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
Bull (2019)
The Flood (2019)
HBO MAX
The Dog House - UK Edition, Season 1
Frayed, Series Premiere
July 31
NETFLIX
Get Even -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Latte and the Magic Waterstone -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Seriously Single -- NETFLIX FILM
The Speed Cubers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
Animal Showdown (S1)
Best Job Ever (S1)
Big Cat Games
Cradle of the Gods
Destination World (S1)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)
Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
King Fishers (S1)
Lost Temple of the Inca
Marvel Funko (S1-2)
Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)
What Sam Sees (S1)
Muppets Now - Premiere
Disney Family Sundays - "Mickey and Minnie: Pillows"
HULU
Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)
A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
HBO MAX
Los Lobos, 2020 (HBO)
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.