Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu & Amazon Prime Video in July 2020

As far as originals go, Netflix is releasing the most of any streaming service, which has become the norm over the last couple of years. The streaming giant is releasing shows like Cursed, The Warrior Nun, and the second season of The Umbrella Academy in the month of July, along with the anticipated original film The Old Guard.

The summer movie season may still be on hold, but that hasn't stopped streaming services from releasing a ton of new content over the last few months. July will be no different, as services like Netflix , Hulu , Disney+ , HBO Max , and Amazon Prime all have new originals on the way, as well as loads of older movies and shows that are going to be added to their lineups. Throughout the entire month of July, there will be plenty of new streaming options to choose from.

July 1

NETFLIX

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Deadwind: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Say I Do -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Under the Riccione Sun -- NETFLIX FILM

Unsolved Mysteries -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

HULU

000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh (A&E)

Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Burgers, Brew & 'Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)

Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)

House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159 (HGTV)

Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)

Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)

Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)

The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

The Strongest Man In History Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (HISTORY)

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (HISTORY)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Unexpected: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

12 and Holding (2006)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)

A Kid Like Jake (2018)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Storks Journey (2017)

An Eye for a Eye (1966)

The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)

The Bellboy (1960)

Beloved (2012)

Best In Show (2000)

Between Us (2017)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Birdwatchers (2010)

Boogie Woogie (2010)

The Bounty (1984)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cadaver (2009)

California Dreamin' (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Catcher Was A Spy (2018)

The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)

Change of Plans (2010)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

Citizen Soldier (2016)

The Client (1994)

Cold War (2012)

The Color Purple (1985)

Cortex (2008)

The Cured (2018)

Danger Close (2019)

Dark Touch (2013)

Day Night Day Night (2007)

The Devil's Candy (2017)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

Dheepan (2016)

Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Edukators (2005)

Eloise's Lover (2009)

Exorcismus (2011)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

Father of My Children (2010)

Filth & Wisdom (2008)

Flashback (1990)

The Flat (2012)

Footloose (1984)

For Your Consideration (2006)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Furlough (2018)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hateship, Loveship (2014)

Hornet's Nest (2014)

Hot Rod (2007)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

The Last Mistress (2008)

Len and Company (2016)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Love Songs (2008)

The Man from London (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Mary Shelley (2018)

Match (2015)

Moonstruck (1987)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

The Necessities of Life (2009)

Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)

Nights and Weekends (2009)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

Norma Rae (1979)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Polisse (2012)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Room of Death (2008)

Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)

The Shock Doctrine (2010)

The Shrine (2011)

Sliver (1993)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spiderhole (2011)

Spring Forward (2000)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

Tales From the Golden Age (2011)

Tank 432 (2016)

The Tenant (1976)

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)

Things to Come (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Three Blind Mice (2009)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Trapped Model (2019)

The Trip (2011)

The Trip to Italy (2014)

The Trip to Spain (2017)

Trishna (2012)

Trivial (2007)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Waiting Room (2008)

We Are What We Are (2011)

We Have Pope (2012)

The Weather Man (2005)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

West Side Story (1961)

When A Man Comes Home (2010)

HBO MAX

Absolute Power, 1997

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995

American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)

American History X, 1998

Angels in the Outfield, 1951

Angus, 1995

August Rush, 2007

The Bachelor, 1999

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998

Batman and Harley Quinn , 2017

Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017

The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005

Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016

Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010

Batman: Year One, 2011

Beautiful Creatures, 2013

Beerfest, 2006

The Big Year (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)

Bishop's Wife ,The, 1947

Blade 2, 2002

Blade, 1998

Blade: Trinity, 2004

Blazing Saddles, 1974

Blood Work , 2002

Born to Be Wild, 1995

Boy Who Could Fly, The, 1989

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

Catch Me If You Can, 2002

Clara's Heart, 1988

The Conjuring, 2013

Cop Out, 2010

Creepshow, 1982

Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)

The Departed, 2006

Dirty Dozen, The, 1967

Dirty Harry, 1971

Doc Hollywood, 1991

Dolphin Tale, 2011

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003

Enemy of the State, 1998 (HBO)

The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)

The Enforcer, 1976

The Exorcist, 1973

Fantastic Four, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Flags of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)

Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)

Four Christmases, 2008

Fred Claus, 2007

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995

Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997

Free Willy, 1993

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove, 2010

Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017

The Gauntlet, 1977

Get Smart, 2008

Good Girls Get High, 2019

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011

Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009

Green Pastures, The, 1936

Grumpier Old Men, 1995

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

Guy Named Joe, A, 1943

Halwa, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

Heartbreak Ridge, 1986

Horn Blows at Midnight, The, 1945

Horrible Bosses, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)

In Secret, 2014 (HBO)

In Time, 2011 (HBO)

Inkheart, 2009

Innerspace, 1987 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002

J. Edgar, 2011

Jack Frost, 1998

Jane Eyre, 2011 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014

John Q, 2002 (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010

Justice League: Doom , 2012

Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013

Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015

Justice League: War, 2014

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Kiss of the Dragon, 2001 (HBO)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001

The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)

Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)

Last Samurai, The, 2003

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018

Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018

Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016

Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016

The Letter, 2020 (HBO)

Life Is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)

Little Big League, 1994

Little Manhattan, 2005 (HBO)

Little Nicky, 2000

The Longest Yard, 2005

Loser Leaves Town, 2020 (HBO)

Love Don't Cost a Thing, 2003

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 1985

Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)

Malibu's Most Wanted, 2003

Mars Attacks, 1996

Megamind, 2010

Message In A Bottle, 1999

Michael, 1996

Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999

Money Talks, 1997

Monkey Trouble, 1994

Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

Mr. Nanny, 1993

Munich, 2005 (HBO)

Music and Lyrics, 2007

Nancy Drew, 2007

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon, 1993

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, (Documentary Premiere)

New Looney Tunes

Now and Then, 1995

Orphan, 2009

Osmosis Jones, 2001

Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985

The Polar Express, 2004

Pop Star, 2005

Power, 1986

The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone, 2017 (HBO)

Rich and Famous, 1981

Right Stuff, The, 1983

Rumor Has It, 2005

Saving Private Ryan, 1998

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird , 1985

Showgirls, 1995 (HBO)

Something to Talk About , 1995

Space Jam, 1996

Spies Like Us, 1985

Star Trek, 2009

Stay, 2005 (HBO)

Sudden Impact, 1983

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018

Superman II, 1981

Superman III, 1983

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987

Superman Returns, 2006

Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006

Superman: The Movie, 1978

Superman: Unbound, 2013

Sweet November, 2001

Take the Lead, 2006

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny , 2006

Tequila Sunrise, 1988

The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999 (HBO)

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Tightrope, 1984

Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993

The Towering Inferno, 1974 (HBO)

Troy, 2004

True Crime, 1999

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Unforgiven, 1992

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Watchmen (movie), 2009

What's Your Number?, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)

Women, The, 2008

Wyatt Earp, 1994

Yogi Bear (Movie), 2010

Yours, Mine, and Ours, 2005

Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

The Bounty (1984)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Suits: Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)