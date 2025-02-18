She-Hulk Star Addresses a Possible Daredevil Cameo (That Would Bring a Big Change)

Tatiana Maslany has expressed strong interest in joining Daredevil: Born Again, suggesting she could adapt her portrayal of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk to match the series’ darker tone. The Emmy-winning actress, who previously shared scenes with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, addressed the possibility of entering the grittier world of Hell’s Kitchen in a recent interview with ScreenRant. Her potential appearance could help strengthen the MCU’s interconnectivity, which has somewhat diminished since Avengers: Endgame while demonstrating how characters can successfully transition between different tones within the shared universe. Yet, given the poor fan reaction to Daredevil and She-Hulk’s one-night stand, the chances of a Jenniffer Walters cameo are dim.

Speaking about the possibility of joining Cox in his new series, Maslany enthusiastically embraced the idea. “Would I be born again? I mean, absolutely, he was so great. He was so fun, like a really fun person to play with,” she shared. The actress particularly praised Cox’s ability to adapt Daredevil for her show’s lighter tone while maintaining the character’s integrity. “What he did so well was take a character that exists in a different tone and totally adapt him for this new tone, while still maintaining the integrity of the character, which is actually very funny, then. To see him collide with this sort of goofier world.”

When ScreenRant suggested she could bring a more serious approach to match Born Again‘s grittier atmosphere, Maslany readily agreed. “I have a serious, well, I have a lot of serious bones in my body,” she noted. This versatility isn’t surprising given her Emmy-winning performance playing multiple distinct characters in Orphan Black, where she demonstrated an extraordinary range across various personalities and tones within a single project.

Every MCU Character Set to Appear in Daredevil: Born Again

While She-Hulk is probably not appearing in Daredevil: Born Again, the Disney+ series is assembling an impressive roster of returning favorites and new additions, promising to honor its Netflix predecessor while expanding the MCU’s street-level storytelling. Charlie Cox leads the cast as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, following recent appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo. Vincent D’Onofrio continues his tenure as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, with the character now serving as New York’s mayor and implementing strict anti-vigilante policies. Showrunner Dario Scardapane has emphasized that the series will push boundaries for Marvel Studios, promising violence that surpasses even the Netflix era, meaning the inevitable clash between Daredevil and the kingpin will be bloodier than ever.

The show marks several significant returns from the original Defenders universe, including Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, making his first MCU appearance beyond the Netflix TV shows. After initial plans excluded them, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson also rejoined the cast as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. Furthermore, Wilson Bethel returns as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye, promising a resolution to one of the original show’s major cliffhangers. New cast members include Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blade, a Kingpin associate; Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, a new romantic interest for Matt; and the late Kamar de los Reyes as Hector Ayala/White Tiger in the character’s first live-action appearance.

The series’ darker approach and expanded cast suggest Marvel Studios is committed to satisfying both longtime fans and newcomers while establishing a distinct identity within the larger MCU. This balance of old and new elements could provide a blueprint for integrating other street-level characters, potentially including Maslany’s She-Hulk in a way that honors both the character’s lighter origins and the show’s more serious tone.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4th on Disney+.