Disney+ Releases Inside Pixar First Look Trailer

Disney+ has released the first trailer for Inside Pixar. Fans were treated to a look at what goes into making the beloved animation hits that the studio puts out in the clip on social media. Disney is really excited to let people into a bit of the project and let curious viewers know how much care goes into these shorts and films. In the early days of the company’s streaming platform, they’ve found a winning formula by having some great looking documentary series about different facets of their universe. One Day at Disney is engrossing and informative for people who like everything from the theme park rides to the food prep. That was available from Day 1 on Disney+ and you can expect more of that content to make its way to the platform as we get into 2021. If the work is as interesting during Inside Pixar, we could see versions for every Disney imprint.

People might forget but we’re still waiting for December for the next Pixar feature to make its way to the platform with Soul. Pete Docter spoke with EW about the upcoming movie and said that following your passions is one of the core themes of the film.

“We talked to a lot of folks that represented religious traditions and cultural traditions and [asked], ‘What do you think a soul is?'” Docter recalled. “All of them said ‘vaporous’ and ‘ethereal’ and ‘non-physical.’ We were like, ‘Great! How do we do this?’ We’re used to toys, cars, things that are much more substantial and easily referenced. This was a huge challenge, but I gotta say, I think the team really put some cool stuff together that’s really indicative of those words but also relatable.”

“I’ve been doing animation for 30 years,” he added. “I love it, I can’t get enough of it, and then I also recognize this is not the end-all, be-all of everything. There are children and life experiences and food and all these other things in the world that you can’t say are less important than animation. I would maybe have said that at certain times in my life.”

Disney+ describes Inside Pixar down below:

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios, “Inside Pixar” is directed by Erica Milsom and Tony Kaplan, the series offers insights into the personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

