Disney Pokes Fun at Self With New Simpsons Compilation

Few television shows, if any, have had a larger impact on the world of pop culture than The Simpsons. 30 years and nearly 700 episodes later, the show continues running strong, even under new ownership. The iconic series was one of the largest assets Disney purchased when the company absorbed 20th Century Fox last year and thanks to the House of Mouse, it’s been renewed at least through Season 32, set to air during the 2020-2021 television season.

Now the show is streaming virtually in its entirety on Disney+, the Disney marketing department has been hard at pushing the show in its recent efforts. First, the streamer unveiled a clip of all the times The Simpsons mentioned Marvel properties throughout its history. Since then, the company has released another clip of the times the show has referenced any and all Disney-owned entities, from the time the animated show joked about 20th Century Fox being absorbed into Disney to Home playing his best Olaf, there’s a little something for everyone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Around Thanksgiving time last year, fans of the long-running show were shocked when former The Simpsons composer Danny Elfman suggested the show would be ending imminently. Producer Al Jean has since debunked any such notion.

“Well, from what I’ve heard, it is coming to an end,” Elfman said. “So, that argument will also come to an end. I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year. I’m so flabbergasted and amazed that it has lasted as long as it did. You have to realize, when I scored The Simpsons, I wrote this crazy piece of music, and I expected no one would hear it, because I really did not think the show had a chance in hell.”

As of last season, the show averaged 3.7 million viewers per episode and finished 126th in overall television rankings for the year. The most the show’s ever been watched was the 12th season in 2000-2001, where The Simpsons averaged a whopping 14.7 million viewers per episode; ratings have been on a continual decline since then.

The Simpsons is now streaming on Disney+.