Disney+ Reveals New Episodes Added Today

Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ hit the ground running with a massive amount of content, but they aren’t resting on their laurels in the least. Disney+ releases its original programming in a weekly format as opposed to all at once, so that means every Friday we’ll get new episodes across the board, and this week is no exception. If you’ve been enjoying some of the original shows like Encore!, Marvel’s Hero Project, The Mandalorian, and more, then you’re in luck, and we’re pretty excited about the list as well.

So, here’s the full rundown of what’s coming to Disney+, which Disney announced on social media, and the full post can be viewed below. “NEW👏CONTENT👏DAY👏 On tonight’s watchlist? New episodes that just dropped from these #DisneyPlus Originals, now streaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Encore!

The Imagineering Story

Disney Family Sundays

@Marvel’s #HeroProject

#TheMandalorian

#HSMTMTS

#ForkyAsksAQuestion

#TheWorldAccordingtoJeffGoldblum”

Not a bad lineup in the least, and from what we’ve been hearing on social media already, it looks The Mandalorian’s second episode is even better than the first. You can find the official description for The Mandalorian below.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

As for High School Musical The Musical The Series, Disney is quite pleased with the reception so far, and ComicBook.com’s Megan Peters had the chance to check out the first two episodes for her review, which you can find here. You can find an excerpt from the full review below.

“At the surface, The Series feels familiar. Its mockumentary style is well-known by audiences at this point, but its quick cuts and quips will make many think of Ryan Murphy’s Glee. The comparison is hard to avoid, given the shows’ similar subject matter, but Disney picks and chooses when to use its one-liners. A particular joke about the High School Musical sequels had me rolling, and the show drops other zingers along the way.”

Which Disney+ show have you been enjoying the most? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Disney!

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.