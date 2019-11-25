How to Cancel Your Disney+ Subscription

For most people, there’s a lot of content to love on Disney+. The Mandalorian is already a massive hit, the majority of the Marvel and Pixar are at your fingertips, and the service allows to binge through nearly the entire Skywalker Saga ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s release next month. But if you’re not a big Disney fan and don’t find yourself super into the worlds of Star Wars or Marvel, there may not be enough on Disney+ to make you want to stay.

The service offers a one week free trial to new users before charging $6.99 each month. If you’re nearing the end of that trial and hoping to cancel, or you’ve already started your first month and want to get rid of the service before being charged again, there are a couple of simple steps you can follow. However, there is a different process for cancelling the service depending on whether or not you signed up for a subscription through the mobile app.

If you signed up for Disney+ through a web browser, you’ll simply need to visit the website, www.disneyplus.com, in order to cancel. Once there, click on your profile icon at the top right corner of the page, then head into the “Account” menu from the drop down. All you’ll need to do then is select “Billing Details” and click “Cancel subscription.” It’ll ask if you’re sure about your decision and you can click “Complete Cancellation” to follow through.

For those who signed up through the iOS app on an iPhone, you’ll need to go into your Apple ID settings in order to cancel. Open up the settings app on your iPhone and click on your Apple ID at the top of the menu. From there, head to the option titled “Subscriptions” and then you’ll see all of the current and past subscriptions you’ve signed up for from your phone. The only thing left to do is click on Disney+ and then choose to cancel.

The process is similar if you signed up through the Google Play store on an Android device. Head to the Google Play Store, click on the menu options and choose “Subscriptions.” From there, all you need to do is choose Disney+ and cancel the subscription.

If you’ve already been charged for a new month of the service, you’ll still be able to access Disney+ until the next billing cycle, so don’t get worried that the cancellation didn’t work if your app is still functioning.