Google Offering Free Disney+ With Chromebook Purchase

Disney+ is the streaming industry’s biggest hit as of late, launching to the tune of 10 million subscribers in a matter of 24 hours and consistently making headlines over the past couple of weeks. The new service is living up to its billing as Netflix’s biggest competition, at least so far, and now even more potential users are going to be able to sign up for Disney+ free of charge. There is already a free one week trial for the new service and Verizon is offering an entire year of Disney+ to anyone with with an unlimited wireless plan. Now Google is looking to jump on the Disney+ bandwagon as well.

Google announced on Tuesday that it will be giving away free three month subscriptions to Disney+ to anyone who buys a new Chromebook. The offer is officially on the table now through January 31, 2020, meaning that anyone who purchases a Chromebook for a holiday gift, or just into the new year, gets some extra entertainment as a bonus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is one important caveat to this deal, however. The three month subscription only works for those who aren’t already signed up for Disney+. This is pretty standard for promotions like this, but doesn’t quite line up with the fine print of the Verizon Disney+ deal. With Verizon, if you already have Disney+, the free year is simply added on to your current subscription. Unfortunately, Google’s offer doesn’t work the same way. You’ll need to be a new subscriber (or just sign up for a new account with a different email address in order to redeem the offer).

It’s also worth noting that the new Chromebook deal only works for subscribers in the United States. While Disney+ is available in Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Australia, only those in the U.S. are eligible to get the free subscription that comes with the purchase of a Chromebook.

In addition to the multiple opportunities to get Disney+ for free, the service is also available as a part of a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+, slightly knocking down the price of each of the three services. You can check out your options here..

Have you given Disney+ a try yet? Will you be taking advantage of the Chromebook deal? Let us know in the comments!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.