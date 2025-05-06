Disney+ Just Added a New Star Wars Collection

A new collection on Disney+ features a trio of animated Star Wars projects. May 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, saw the release of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, a new anthology series that focuses on the scoundrels and underbelly of a galaxy far, far away. Two of its stars are Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane, who fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars are very familiar with. Tales of the Underworld was preceded by Tales of the Jedi in 2022 and Tales of the Empire in 2024. With the trilogy complete (for now), Disney+ has made it easier to watch all three of the animated anthologies by grouping them together in a collection.

The banner for the Star Wars Tales Collection features Ahsoka Tano from Tales of the Jedi, Morgan Elsbeth from Tales of the Empire, and Cad Bane from Tales of the Underworld. Notable is the “Tales” in the collection’s name, signifying that it comes from the Tales of the… anthology series. It also allows Lucasfilm and Disney+ to add to the anthology in the future, with each new entry being added to the collection once they’re available to stream.

image credit: disney+

Tales of the Jedi focused on Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku and revealed the fate of Jedi Master Yaddle. Dave Filoni confirmed a second season at the end of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars 15th Anniversary panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023. Tales of the Empire featured Nightsisters Witch and Thrawn ally Morgan Elsbeth (from The Mandalorian and Ahsoka), and former Jedi Padawan Barriss Offee, who fell to the dark side and framed Ahsoka Tano for the Jedi Temple bombing (in the Clone Wars animated series).

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld boasts a voice cast that includes Nika Futterman, Corey Burton, Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez. Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer, Alex Spotswood is the senior producer, and Matt Michnovetz is the writer.

A ton of deals and exclusives were dropped for Star Wars Day, including the LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship (75409), Disney’s new lightsaber hilt replicas, a full-size RC Mouse Droid, and Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Playset. Those offerings have obviously expired at this point, so it’s a reminder that every May the 4th, Star Wars will have plenty of things on sale for dedicated fans.

On the live-action Star Wars front on Disney+, we have Season 2 of Andor currently streaming. Showrunner Tony Gilroy has called it “the most important thing I’ll ever get to do,” which is high praise coming from the filmmaker. “I don’t think I’ll ever have a chance to work on anything as important as this,” Gilroy told The Playlist. “This has been the most important thing I’ll ever get to do in terms of how much imagination went into it, how much work went into it, how much of a better writer I became doing it, how much I learned doing it, and how important the subject matter was and the scale of it. It’s hard to imagine that a situation like this would ever come around again.”

You can watch the Star Wars Tales Collection now on Disney+.