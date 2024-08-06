Disney+ and Hulu Raising Prices This Fall

The subscription pricing for Disney+ and Hulu is increasing yet again. Companies have started to rethink their strategies around streaming services, putting more importance on turning a profit instead of boasting about having a lot of subscribers. Disney raised the prices of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ last year, and will be doing it again this fall, according to Deadline. However, the increase in pricing will come with more content, such as the addition of live playlists dedicated to the news and preschoolers, which should make parents very happy. The majority of subscription tiers will see their pricing increase as of October 17th.

The announcement of raised pricing for Disney+ and Hulu comes a day before Disney’s earning call for Q2. Most will only go up $1 or $2 in price, save for Hulu + Live TV. The new playlists coming in the future are ABC News Live (for the 2024 Presidential Election) and a preschool list consisting of TV series and shorts such as Sofia the First, The Lion Guard, Puppy Dog Pals, and Minnie’s Bow-Toons. Premium subscribers will have four additional curated lists pop up in the fall. The playlists will be curated monthly and include Seasonal Content; Epic Stories from brands and franchises including Disney, Marvel and Star Wars; Throwbacks – a destination for nostalgic pop culture content; and Real Life – a lineup of traditional documentaries, biopics, and true stories.

“Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+,” said Disney+ President Alisa Bowen. “Whether it’s news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest.”

What are the new pricing tiers for Disney+ and Hulu?