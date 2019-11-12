Disney+ Users Facing Login Problems and Technical Issues at Launch

Beginning just after 12:01 am ET on Tuesday morning, the Disney+ streaming service began popping up in various devices in certain regions of North America and the Netherlands. A couple of hours later, it was available on nearly every device in those countries, allowing users who stayed up a little later the opportunity to start streaming before heading to bed. Of course, with such a high demand for Disney+, everyone assumed that technical issues and outages would occur. It may have taken until more people logged on this morning, but folks on social media are finally starting to report some big problems with their apps.

Quite a few people, many of whom are using the Disney+ app on iOS, In fact, Downdetector.com revealed over 6,900 reports of problems at around 7:30 am ET. Most of these people are saying they’re having issues logging in to the app or site itself. Others are reporting problems trying to watch specific titles, like the original Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, a lot of these problems are to be expected with so many people trying to get on at once. Disney+ had been touted by its parent company for months on end, and the promise of its stellar catalogue has had everyone excited to see what it could do.

The official countdown clock on the Disney+ website initially revealed that the service wouldn’t go live until around 6am ET Tuesday morning, but that didn’t turn out to be the case. The app began rolling out just after midnight, though it took some time for every device to gain access.

Issues aside, the launch of Disney+ is certainly a big deal not just for The Walt Disney Company, but the entertainment landscape as a whole. This new service will be the first massive competitor to Netflix in the budding “streaming wars,” with the likes of HBO Max and Peacock coming later this year.

“The launch of Disney+ is a historic moment for our company that marks a new era of innovation and creativity,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “Disney+ provides an exceptional entertainment experience, showcasing our library of beloved movies, TV series and exclusive original content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.”

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here. You can also get a free year of Disney+ through Verizon for a limited time.

Have you been having any issues logging in to Disney+? What do you think of the service so far? Let us know in the comments!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.