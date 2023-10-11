Secret Invasion Setbacks: New Report Reveals What Went Wrong on Marvel's Disney+ Series

Some new reports about Secret Invasion's setbacks paint a picture of what went wrong for Marvel Studios. It seems like Secret Invasion ended up spiraling out of control because of power struggles between executives, directors and creative forces within Marvel Studios. In The Hollywood Reporter's chronicle of what went down, original series writer Kyle Bradstreet was fired when Marvel Studios decided on a different direction. From there, Brian Tucker was brought in to push things along. To direct, Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim were retained to direct Secret Invasion. However, over the course of Summer 2022, things began to get a bit wonky.

During Secret Invasions production in London, there were reportedly, "weeks of people not getting along and it erupted." As a result of the dysfunction, Marvel Studios had senior executive Jonathan Schwartz go out to the site and try to smooth things over. Secret Invasion was already a bit over budget and at risk of falling behind schedule. When the fall of 2022 came around, most of the team behind the show had been replaced. Bezucha left the show due to scheduling conflicts. All new producers, unit managers and assistant directors would make it tough to have consistent storytelling. So, quite a bit of chaos behind the scenes.

This is a developing story…