CJ Sansom's Shardlake Reportedly in the Works at Disney+

Disney+ is set to adapt CJ Sansom's Shardlake novels into a project. As of late, the company is shoring up its collection of UK originals. The slate is, of course, headlined by Doctor Who. Fans of the long-running series have been energized by the small bits that have been circulating from the upcoming season. But, the thrills won't stop there with the acquisition of Sansom's Tudors detective. Operating during Henry VIII's time, the eponymous Shardlake will be trying to crack mysteries among the highest rungs of society. It will be interesting to see how Disney approaches the material as they are not the first to try and adapt these books. Back in 2007, the BBC tested the Shardlake waters and cast Sir Kenneth Branagh in the main detective role.

Deadline reports that the series will begin shooting in the UK this year. As for a total runtime, fans can look forward to four episodes. If there's interest, more could be adapted. After all, Sansom has completed seven novels in the Shardlake series. The first season will likely take the shape of Dissolution, the first book featuring Dr. Matthew Shardlake. Robin Singleton, the commissioner in charge of disbanding monasteries has been beheaded. It's up to the detective to figure out what's afoot and avoid danger himself in uncovering the truth.

But, What Is Shardlake About?

As for the novels, here's how MacMillan describes the acclaimed author's first book in the series: "England, 1537: Henry VIII has proclaimed himself Supreme Head of the Church and the country is waking up to savage new laws, rigged trials and the greatest network of informers ever seen. Under the order of Thomas Cromwell, a team of commissioners is sent through the country to investigate the monasteries. There can only be one outcome: the monasteries are to be dissolved. But on the Sussex coast, at the monastery of Scarnsea, events have spiralled out of control. Cromwell's Commissioner Robin Singleton, has been found dead, his head severed from his body. His horrific murder is accompanied by equally sinister acts of sacrilege – a black cockerel sacrificed on the altar, and the disappearance of Scarnsea's Great Relic."



"Dr Matthew Shardlake, lawyer and long-time supporter of Reform, has been sent by Cromwell into this atmosphere of treachery and death. But Shardlake's investigation soon forces him to question everything he hears, and everything that he intrinsically believes . . . Dissolution is the first book in this bestselling phenomenon, where C. J. Sansom creates both a stunning portrait of Tudor England, and an unforgettable character in Matthew Shardlake. Follow Shardlake into the dark heart of Tudor England with the bestselling Dark Fire, Sovereign, Revelation, Heartstone, Lamentation and Tombland."

