Disney+’s The Santa Clause New Cast Members Revealed

Disney+ has announced several new members of the cast of their upcoming series set in the world of The Santa Clause. The series, which stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, has added Allen’s daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick as a series regular, playing her dad’s on-screen daughter. A report at Deadline says that The Santa Clause has also recruited Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, and Devin Bright as series regulars. The series will also star Elizabeth Mitchell, reprising her role as Mrs. Claus, and Kal Penn, reportedly as a potential successor to Scott as Santa.

According to the series’ synopsis, the series will catch up with Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday, and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Allen won a People’s Choice Award for his portrayal of Scott Calvin, Santa Claus’s proxy, complete with expanding waistline, rosy cheeks and snow-white whiskers in the 1994 film The Santa Clause. He went on to play the role in two sequels, 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 (which saw Santa forced to find a Mrs. Claus) and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

Allen, a former stand-up comic who became a household name as the star of the top-rated ABC series Home Improvement,” earned numerous awards for his role of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, including a Golden Globe in 1994 and The People’s Choice Award for eight consecutive years from 1992-1999. Allen also starred for nine seasons on the hit series Last Man Standing, which had an unexpected Home Improvement crossover in the series’ final season.

In 1995, Allen lent his voice to Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s first commercially-released feature film, Toy Story. He reprised the iconic role in three sequels, 1999’s Toy Story 2, 2010’s Toy Story 3, and 2019’s Toy Story 4. He also appeared as the character in a number of Toy Story short films, including Hawaiian Vacation, Small Fry, and Partysaurus Rex.

He reunited with the creative team from The Santa Clause to make Disney’s Jungle 2 Jungle, and also starred in the 2006 remake of a live-action Disney classic, The Shaggy Dog.