‘Doctor Who’ Actress Dame June Whitfield Dies at 93

Dame Julie Whitfield, the London-born actress who was famous for her role in the cult-favorite comedy series Absolutely Fabulous, passed away at the age of 93.

Whitfield was also known for her BBC sitcom Terry and June, as well as her appearance in the 2009 Doctor Who Christmas and New Years special “The End of Time.”

The actress’ agent said she peacefully passed away in her home on Friday evening, according to a report from the BBC.

While Doctor Who fans might recognize her for her role as Minnie Hooper in the episode that saw the departure of David Tennant, and the Doctor’s regeneration as Matt Smith, her time on Absolutely Fabulous has earned her scores of fans.

Her on-screen daughter Julia Sawalha paid tribute to her on social media after the news of her passing.

Thank you #damejunewhitfield,for teaching me my craft with such grace and dignity.I always wanted you to know how in awe of you I was, however, you were always far too humble to accept my //t.co/2wc2G3bQ0G were a great source of inspiration to me. Bye-bye Gran.🙏🏻💕 — Julia Sawalha (@JuliaSawalha1) December 29, 2018

The BBC’s controller of comedy Shane Allen made a statement about Whifield and her impact on the British comedy scene over her tenured career.

“Her spectacular career is unparalleled in its longevity, with seven decades of being a key element in numerous high profile and successful shows. She was the go-to female comedy performer of her generation and was always in demand from the cream of British comedy.”

BBC Surrey plans to replay their final interview with the actress, airing this Sunday.