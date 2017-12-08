‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Trailer Released

As Doctor Who fans prepare for the milestone arrival of Jodie Whitaker’s female Doctor, they’ll have to first say goodbye to Peter Capaldi’s version of The Doctor! The new trailer Doctor Who‘s 2017 Christmas Special is now out, and you can watch it above!

“Twice Upon A Time” sees Capaldi’s Doctor on the bring of regeneration, when he’s thrown together with his past self, the original Doctor, who will be played by Game of Thrones and Harry Potter actor, David Bradley.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the official episode synopsis below:

“The magical final chapter of the Twelfth Doctor’s (Peter Capaldi) journey sees the Time Lord team up with his former self, the first ever Doctor (David Bradley – Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) and a returning Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie), for one last adventure. Two Doctors stranded in an Arctic snowscape, refusing to face regeneration. Enchanted glass people, stealing their victims from frozen time. And a World War One captain destined to die on the battlefield, but taken from the trenches to play his part in the Doctor’s story. An uplifting new tale about the power of hope in humanity’s darkest hours, Twice Upon A Time marks the end of an era. But as the Doctor must face his past to decide his future, his journey is only just beginning…”

Capaldi won’t be the only one departing the series with this Christmas special: this will be the final appearance of Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts, but the biggest loss is no doubtshowrunner Steven Moffat, who will end his nearly eight-year run with the series.

Deadline reports that BBC America will air a week-long, 24-hour marathon of Doctor Who, featuring the David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi Doctors. “Twice Upon a Time” will premiere on Sunday, December 25th, at 9/8c on BBC America. A Farewell Special for Peter Capaldi will follow.