‘Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker Meets a Familiar Face From the Doctor’s Past

Jodie Whittaker made her Comic-Con debut as the Thirteenth Doctor during the Doctor Who Hall H panel. While at the event, Whittaker ran into a memorable face from the Doctor’s past.

Whittaker met Alex Kingston, the actress who played the Doctor’s Wife, River Song, on Doctor Who. The two took a photo together which was shared by the Doctor Who Twitter account.

This is a special occasion since Whittaker and Kingston are unlikely to share scenes together on Doctor Who. River Song was created by Steven Moffat, who seemed to wrap up the story of River’s adventures and her relationship with the Doctor in the Doctor Who Christmas Special “The Husbands of River Song” in 2015.

Moffat has since stepped down as the showrunner of Doctor Who, handing the reins of the series over to Chris Chibnall, the creator of Broadchurch and former writer on the Doctor Who spinoff series Torchwood.

The first full trailer for Doctor Who Season 11, Whittaker’s debut as the first female Doctor, was released during the Hall H panel at Comic-Con and it got Doctor Who fans quite excited.

Whittaker was announced as the new Doctor in July 2017 and has spoken about what it means to her to play the role.

“It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor,” Whittaker said in an interview. “It means remembering everyone I used to be while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.

“It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”

As the first woman to play the role, Whittaker made sure that she would be paid the same as her predecessor, Peter Capaldi.

“It’s an incredibly important time and the notion [of equal pay] should be supported,” Whittaker said at an event earlier this year. “It’s a bit of a shock that it’s a surprise to everyone that it should be supported! I know I do not speak just on behalf of the women here, I speak on behalf of the men and the women.”

Doctor Who Season 11 is expected to premiere on BBC America sometime this fall.