Doctor Who New Year’s Special Time Loop Trailer Released

There are only a few days left before Doctor Who fans celebrate New Year’s Day with the Doctor Who festive special “Eve of the Daleks.” The BBC has released a new trailer that leans into the episode’s time loop mechanic, a sci-fi classic. The more than eight-minute-long video loops the trailer over and over again, giving you a real impression of what the characters in the story are going through. You can watch the video below. The episode is the first special in Jodie Whittaker’s three-special farewell to. The second special will air in the spring, and she’ll say her goodbye in fall 2022 during the BBC’s 100th-anniversary special.

In “Eve of the Daleks,” Whittaker is joined by guest stars Aisling Bea, Adjani Salmon, and Pauline McLynn. Mandip Gill and John Bishop also return as companions Yaz and Dan. Here’s the synopsis:

“The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and friends will kick-start 2022 with an action-packed spectacular episode set to air on BBC One on New Year’s Day. The festive special will feature guest stars Aisling Bea (This Way Up, Living With Yourself, Quiz), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black, Enterprice) and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted, Shameless).

Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned…

The festive episode is the first of three Doctor Who Specials airing in 2022. The second Special airs in Spring and Jodie’s final feature-length Special (in where the Thirteenth Doctor will regenerate), will transmit in autumn 2022 as part of the BBC’s Centenary celebrations.”

Following Whittaker’s exit, alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall, former showrunner Russell T. Davies, who launched the “New Who” era in 2005, returns for the show’s 60th anniversary season in 2023. According to Davies, the next Doctor hasn’t been chosen yet.

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show,” Davies said in the announcement revealing his return. “But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

Are you excited about another Doctor Who New Year's Day special? "Eve of the Daleks" airs on New Year's Day on the BBC and BBC America.