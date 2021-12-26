Doctor Who Hasn’t Cast Its New Doctor Yet

Current Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker’s farewell tour begins with “Eve fo the Daleks” on New Year’s Day. Whittaker will take her final bow in the BBC’s centennial celebration episode in late 2022. However, Russell T. Davies, the former showrunner returning for , says they’ve only just begun auditions for Whittaker’s successor. Speaking to The Guardian, Davies said that he’s already written some new Doctor Who episodes, confirming that his tenure will begin with the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023. “I’ve already written some of the episodes. The first will go out in November 2023 – that’s the 60th anniversary of the show,” Davies says.

But when asked about rumors that Olly Masters, who starred in Davies’ acclaimed TV series It’s A Sin, will replace Whittaker, Davies shuts the inquiry down. “Behave! Stop it! We have genuinely not cast anyone yet. We’re just starting auditions,” he says.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for why Davies is returning to Doctor Who, the writer/showrunner gives a simple explanation. “Because I love it. It’s the first thing I watched on television “he says and, pointing to a cabinet, continues, “In there is every single edition of Doctor Who Magazine.”

With two anniversary episodes on the horizon, some wonder if there could be a multiple Doctor episode in the works. Thus far, former stars David Tennant and Matt Smith remain coy on the idea.

When the BBC announced his return, Davies said, “I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show. But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

Chibnall, who worked with Davies on earlier seasons of Doctor Who and its spinoff series, Torchwood, said, “It’s monumentally exciting and fitting that Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary will see one of Britain’s screenwriting diamonds return home. Russell built the baton that is about to be handed back to him – Doctor Who, the BBC, the screen industry in Wales, and let’s be honest everyone in the whole world, have so many reasons to be Very Excited Indeed about what lies ahead.”

BBC Director of Drama Piers Wenger added, “As the 13th Doctor prepares to embark on new and extraordinary adventures, the winds of change are blowing… bringing with them news to delight ‘Doctor Who’ fans across the globe,” he added. “We are thrilled that Russell is returning to Doctor Who to build on the huge achievements of Chris and Jodie. Thank you to the two of them and the team in Cardiff for all they continue to do for the show and hello Russell, it’s wonderful to have you back.”

Who do you think should be the next Doctor? Let us know in the comments. Doctor Who‘s festive special “Eve of the Daleks” airs on the BBC and BBC America on New Year’s Day.