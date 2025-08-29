Doctor Who Just Released a New Set of David Tennant Episodes

Doctor Who thrives from the constant fan debates about who, in fact, is the best (or at least your favorite) Doctor in the bunch. For Millennials, it’s a tight race to get to that answer; Matt Smith is a clear favorite, Christopher Eccleston has his diehards, but actor David Tennant’s time as the Doctor is definitely one of the most special cases. Not only was Tennant a major fan-favorite during his initial run as the Tenth Doctor (from 2005 to 2010), but he was so favored that the franchise brought him back as the “Fourteenth Doctor” for a special run from October to December of 2023, in honor of Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary.

Well, the story of David Tennant’s Doctor still isn’t over; in fact, you can continue it right now (at the time of writing this), thanks to the complete series release of Doctor Who: Out of Time. Previously released in separate installments, this series is finally being made available as a complete collection, which is currently being offered at a discounted price.

Doctor Who: Out of Time is a full-cast audio drama series that ran from 2020-2022 and is currently available at Big Finish. The series sees the Tenth Doctor (Tennant) embroiled in a battle with “three of his deadliest enemies,” (The Daleks, Cybermen, and Weeping Angels), requiring him to partner with three of his former selves (Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor, Peter Davison’s Fifth Doctor, and Colin Baker’s Sixth Doctor). The project was born during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, as Doctor Who producers and series alumni tried to give the fans some form of new content they could enjoy. There are three installments to the series (more on those below), with the first installment actually winning the Scribe Award for Best Audio Drama in 2021. If you’re a fan of David Tennant, you can rest assured that the actor is as talented in audio format as he is onscreen.

“Why do we love multi-Doctor stories?” Tennant said when the series launched. “I suppose it’s the band all coming together, isn’t it? I remember as a kid I’d read about things like The Three Doctors and could only imagine how exciting that must have been.”

Doctor Who: Out of Time Episode & Cast Info

BBC / Big Finish

Out of Time 1 by Matt Fitton – The Cathedral of Contemplation is an enigma, existing outside time. It turns through history, opening its doors across the universe to offer solace to those in need. Occasionally, the Doctor drops in – when he’s avoiding his destiny, it’s an ideal place to get some perspective. Only this time, he’s already there from several lives earlier, so when dimension barriers break down, his past and present collide. And when the Daleks invade and commandeer the Cathedral, two Doctors must unite to stop them – or face extermination twice over!

Out of Time 2: The Gates of Hell by David Llewellyn – Paris, 1809. The Fifth Doctor takes a tour of the Catacombs and meets a sassy Time Agent doing the same… Paris, 1944. The Tenth Doctor misses his target and lands in occupied France. He hides from the Nazis in the Catacombs. A collision of two Doctors’ timelines triggers a temporal catastrophe, granting the Cybermen dominion over the Earth. The Doctors must travel back in time to find the source of the Cyber-invasion and close the Gates of Hell…

Out of Time 3: Wink by Lisa McMullin – When the Sixth Doctor goes sightseeing on Lucidus Silvara, he finds himself in a place where nothing is visible at all… only all-encompassing light! The Tenth Doctor is drawn in by a temporal anomaly, and the two Doctors meet a species with no sense of sight, living in a city surrounded by Weeping Angels. To save a civilisation, the Doctors must keep their eyes on the Angels. Don’t blink. Don’t even wink…

BBC / Big Finish

Doctor Who: Out of Time – The Complete Series has a big cast that includes series icons Nicholas Briggs as the Daleks and the Cybermen, and Mark Gatiss as Joseph Delon. The guest cast includes Shelley Conn, Ayesha Antoine, Nicholas Asbury, Kathryn Drysdale, Clive Hayward, Glen McCready, Claire Rushbrook, and Joanna Van Kampen.

You can order the complete series HERE.