After This Doctor Who Villain Returned, I Want This Forgotten Time Lord To Come Back After 44 Years

Series 15 of Doctor Who brought the Rani back after a 36-year absence, giving us hope even more Time Lords could return. Originally played by Kate O’Mara in 1985’s “The Mark of the Rani” and 1987’s “Time and the Rani,” the titular Rani was a renegade Time Lord biochemist who carried out heinous experiments. Toying with sleep, intelligence, and violence, the Rani was a formidable villain to the Sixth Doctor (Colin Baker), and caused his regeneration into the Seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCoy), but not all Time Lords are villains, so we hope another returns.

While the Rani hadn’t been seen for 36 years before her return in 2023 as Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), there is a Time Lord who has been off our screens for even longer. Romana, the Time Lord companion to the Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker), was last seen in “The Warriors’ Gate” back in 1981, in which she chose to remain in the parallel universe of E-Space after three years of traveling with the Doctor. Initially portrayed by Mary Tamm, Romana regenerated into Lalla Ward, while third and fourth iterations have embarked on audio adventures.

In recent years of Doctor Who, several different Time Lords have made their returns to the series. This includes the Master, played by the likes of Derek Jacobi, John Simm, Michelle Gomez, and Sacha Dhawan, Rassilon, played by Timothy Dalton and Donald Sumpter, and, most recently, Archie Panjabi’s Rani and the aged Omega. Romana was one of the longest-running Time Lords on our screens between 1978 and 1981, however, so she deserves to come back more than most.

Romana’s return to Doctor Who would be even better given the fact that she is a staunch ally to the Doctor. She has no villainous intent, like many other Time Lords that the Doctor meets, and becomes one of the Doctor’s closest friends throughout the classic series’ most popular era. While Romana has been featured in audio adventures in the years since, she hasn’t been seen in live-action since archive footage was used in 1983’s “The Five Doctors,” meaning Romana is well overdue for a return.

The Rani’s return in Russell T. Davies’ new era of Doctor Who had a huge amount of potential, but was fumbled at the last minute. Mrs. Flood’s gradual teasing was brilliant throughout series 14, but series 15’s double-finale rushed the Rani’s plans, needlessly crammed in Omega, and then killed them both off very quickly and incomprehensibly. The Time Lords need redemption on-screen after these failures, and Romana being brought back would provide the perfect opportunity for this. While it would be fantastic to see Romana return, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Doctor Who.