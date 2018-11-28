Tom Baker Turned Old, Unused ‘Doctor Who’ Script Into a Novel

Former Doctor Who starTom Baker is returning to the franchise in a new role, writing his own Doctor Who novel.

The novel, titled Doctor Who: Scratchman, is based on ideas for a Doctor Who episode that Baker came up with during his time playing the Fourth Doctor in the 1970s. While Baker completed the “Scratchman” script, he was never able to get it onto the screen, so now he’s taking a different approach.

“I love the improbability of Doctor Who,” Baker said in a press release. “Reason plays no part at all. As in religion, the overriding thing is faith. It may be improbable, but just believe in it and it’ll all come right.

“When I was approached about the book, I thought, ‘Why not?’ I’m always on the lookout for a novelty. I’m very enthusiastic as I get close to darkness.”

Here’s the synopsis released for Doctor Who: Scratchman:

“What are you afraid of?

The Doctor, Harry and Sarah Jane Smith arrive at a remote Scottish island, when their holiday is cut short by the appearance of strange creatures – hideous scarecrows, preying on the local population. The islanders are living in fear, and the Doctor vows to save them all. But it doesn’t go to plan – the time travellers have fallen into a trap, and Scratchman is coming for them.

With the fate of the universe hanging in the balance, the Doctor must battle an ancient force from another dimension, one who claims to be the Devil.

Scratchman wants to know what the Doctor is most afraid of. And the Doctor’s worst nightmares are coming out to play…”

Doctor Who: Scratchman will be released in Hardback from BBC Books in January 2019. Baker himself will read the audiobook edition of the novel.

Baker’s previous writing credits include his autobiography and the novel The Boy Who Kicked Pigs.

The Doctor Who: Scratchman hardcover goes on sale January 24, 2019. Pre-orders are available now.

New episodes of Doctor Who air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America.

