‘Doctor Who’ Season 11 Adds Three New Cast Members

The TARDIS may be getting a bit crowded in the next season of Doctor Who as the beloved BBC science fiction series has added three new members to the cast.

Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole will join new star Jodie Whitaker in the eleventh season of Doctor Who.

Walsh will play a character named Graham. While no further details were given about the character, Walsh was previously rumored to be the Thirteenth Doctor’s new companion. Walsh is an English actor, comedian, and singer known for his roles on Coronation Street and Law & Order: UK, as well as for hosting game shows The Chase and Cash Trapped.

Gill will play Yasmin and Cole will play Ryan. Both actors are veterans of the British soap opera Hollyoaks, and Cole also had a brief appearance as X-Wing pilot Lt. Bastian in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

No further details about the characters or their relationships to each other or the Doctor have been revealed. While it is unclear who the official “companion” for the series is – though Graham seems to be the favorite among speculating fans – this would not be the first time that the Doctor has been joined by more than one human on his adventures.

Rose Tyler was the primary companion for the Ninth Doctor and the Tenth Doctor’s first season, but she was often joined by Mickey and Captain Jack Harkness. Similarly, Amy Pond was the Eleventh Doctor’s official companion, but they were often joined by Amy’s boyfriend/fiance/husband Rory and the Doctor’s wife River Song, who was eventually revealed to be Amy and Rory’s daughter.

In addition to Whitaker taking over as the new Doctor, the new season of Doctor Who will also bring with it a new showrunner in former Torchwood writer and creator of Broadchurch Chris Chibnall. It will also reportedly bring with it some format changes.

Before the new Doctor Who actors and creators take the stage, outgoing star Peter Capaldi and showrunner Steven Moffat will have one last adventure in this year’s Doctor Who Christmas Special, “Twice Upon A Time,” airing Christmas Day, December 25, 2017, on BBC America.