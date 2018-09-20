‘Doctor Who’ Season 11 Releases New Trailer

If you are ready for more time-traveling adventures, it looks like the BBC is ready to introduce your new guide. At long last, Doctor Who will be making its return to television, and fans will get to meet its first-ever female Doctor. And, thanks to a new trailer, fans just got to see a lot more of the 13th Doctor than ever before.

She’s the Doctor.

Watch the official trailer for the new season of #DoctorWho, premiering Sunday, October 7th on @BBCAMERICA. pic.twitter.com/ui8kx0kfnJ — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) September 20, 2018

Recently, Doctor Who put out a new trailer for its upcoming season. With season 11 just months away, fans are given a new look at Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, and the trailer highlights the actress’ stellar performance with bright colors and a glorious soundtrack.

The trailer begins in space (as expected), and a series of gorgeous starbursts are shown before the 13th Doctor comes into picture.

Whittaker is seen in-character with a long coat brushing her ankles, and the Doctor says she can never refuse help to someone who needs it. As the trailer continues, fans meet the Doctor’s companions as the gang all stress the lady is the one in-charge of their latest situation, and then some impressive action sequences come into play.

As the trailer comes to an end, fans are shown a montage of scenes from the upcoming season. The 13th Doctor says she may just be a traveler, but she tries to do what she can whenever there’s something around her needing fixing.

For fans eager to meet the 13th Doctor, she will come to a TV near you soon. The global premiere for season 13 is set for Sunday, October 7. So, if you are in the US, you’ll want to tune into BBC America for the long-awaited premiere. Doctor Who‘s new season will be overseen by Chris Chibnall as long-time showrunner Steven Moffatt exited the show at the end of season 10.

“New Doctor, new home!” Chibnall told fans shortly after his new title was revealed.

“Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor is about to burst into Sunday nights — and make the end of the weekend so much more exciting. Get everybody’s homework done, sort out your Monday clothes, then grab some special Sunday night popcorn, and settle down with all of the family for Sunday night adventures across space and time. (Also, move the sofa away from the wall so parents can hide behind it during the scary bits). The Thirteenth Doctor is falling from the sky and it’s going to be a blast.”

What do you think about this Doctor Who trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Doctor Who Season 11 premieres Oct. 7th on BBC One and BBC America.