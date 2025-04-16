Blood of Zeus Season 3 Sets Release Date With First Trailer

Play video

Blood of Zeus is coming back with a third and final season, and Netflix has finally set a release date for its final episodes with a new trailer showing off what to expect from the grand finale. Blood of Zeus first made its debut with Netflix back in 2020, and really struck a chord with anime and animation fans for its new take on Greek mythology. The series was such a hit early on that it was quickly confirmed that a second season was on the way, and that success with fans continued with the second season that hit last year.

Following the release of the second season (which debuted and maintained a rare perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes), Blood of Zeus confirmed it would be returning for a third season that would also serve as the final season of the series overall. While there was a long wait in between the first and second seasons of the series, Blood of Zeus Season 3 won’t be making fans wait that long as Netflix has confirmed that the final season will be premiering on May 8th. You can check out the trailer for the final season in the video above.

What to Know for Blood of Zeus Season 3

Blood of Zeus Season 3 will be picking up right where the second season left off, and that already makes the trailer itself very intriguing. Because the end of the second season saw the death of a major character, only for that character to make an appearance here. But with all sorts of other major revivals and time turning shenanigans that seem to be at hand with the coming season of the series, Blood of Zeus will likely be going out with a bang as this battle between Gods and other entities reaches a climactic new level.

Produced by Powerhouse Animation once more with series creators Charley and Vlas Parlapanides returning to write the final season, Blood of Zeus Season 3 will be bringing it all to an end with the literal fate of the world at stake. The trailer teases some of the biggest setpieces since the series first began, so fans are definitely going to want to check it out if they have loved the first two seasons of the series thus far. Especially with the main voice cast returning for their respective roles.

How to Catch Up With Blood of Zeus

Shaking things up this time around is the new addition of Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: No Way Home and more) who will be voicing the new main antagonist, Cronus, the King of the Titans and father to the Gods themselves. Heron was seemingly taken out of the picture at the end of the second season, but it’s clear by the look at this coming finale that Heron is far from done as he looks to be even stronger than ever before heading into the final battles.

If you wanted to catch up with Blood of Zeus, now is the perfect time to do so before the final season hits. You can now find the first two seasons of the series now streaming with Netflix, and the voice cast of the series includes the likes of Derek Phillips as Heron, Jessica Henwick as Alexia, Mamie Gummer as Electra, Jason O’Mara as Zeus, Claudia Christian as Hera, Elias Toufexis as Seraphim and much more. Now it’s just a hope that the team can knock this grand finale out of the park.