Poker Face Season 2 Just Got a New Trailer (And We’re More Excited Than Ever)

Charlie Cale is staring down some ambitious liars in Poker Face Season 2. The mystery-of-the-week-style series returns on Thursday, May 8th on Peacock, and on Wednesday we got a full-length trailer to tease what’s coming. Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) will be taking her talents on the road this year, with lots of opportunities to cross paths with A-list guest stars, who are shown off here in an impressive montage one after another. Several of them seem to doubt the absolute reliability of Charlie’s gift for seeing through lies, but none more than John Cho, who straight up challenges her in the last shot of the trailer.

Poker Face is a crime comedy-drama series that flips the murder mystery genre on its head in many ways, as we know that Charlie Cale can tell with absolute certainty when someone is lying and when they’re telling the truth. The first season was beloved by viewers, critic, and award show voters when it premiered back in 2023, and it earned an unusually grand renewal by today’s streaming standards. Not only is the show back, the episode count has been raised to 12 this time around, starting with a three-episode premiere on May 8th.

There’s no telling which of the new and returning guest stars we’ll see in those opening episodes, but the trailer gave us our first look at this impressive roster. It includes Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, Alia Shawkat, Justin Theroux, Taylor Schilling, Melanie Lynskey, Pattie Harrison, Awkwafina, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, David Alan Grier, Sam Richardson, Simon Rex, Carol Kane, Richard Kind, Haley Joel Osment, Adrienne C. Moore, Gata, Margo Martindale, Jasmine Guy, Kevin Corrigan, David Krumholtz, and Cho.

We know only know details on these new characters, but the trailer gave us a lot more room to make predictions. Nanjiani is hardly recognizable in his garish get-up, but it’s hard to even guess what his bandolier of vitamin C supplements means. We know Mulaney is playing a new FBI agent, and he looks to be perfectly in character. Meanwhile, Shawkat’s character looks pretty threatening, especially when she’s wielding a knife.

Both Erivo and Cho’s characters seem determined to get a lie past Charlie in this trailer, and it will be interesting to see how the show keeps that set-up fresh as the story goes forward. The show utilizes an “inverted mystery” or “howcatchem” template that was popular in the days of much longer broadcast TV seasons on shows like Columbo and Magnum P.I. However, a streaming series is unlikely to be that repetitive, and fans have come to expect a lot from series creator Rian Johnson.

Thankfully, we’ll be able to start teasing out these mysteries ourselves very soon. Poker Face Season 2 starts on Thursday, May 8th with three episodes dropping on Peacock. It will air week to week after that every Thursday, with the finale scheduled for July 10th.