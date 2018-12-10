‘Doctor Who’ Season 12 Isn’t Coming Until 2020 and Fans Are Not Happy

Doctor Who fans are used to a bit of wibbly wobbly, timey wimey stuff when it comes to the beloved BBC series, but it seems like the BBC may have taken things a little too far — at least when it comes to when the series will return for Season 12.

The BBC announced today that there will be no new season of Doctor Who in 2019. Instead, fans will have to wait until early 2020 for the season premiere. The announcement came as Season 11 comes to a close tonight (the season finale has already aired in the UK).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re off again! Well we never actually stopped – as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families across the nation this autumn, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor,” showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a statement. “We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences, so we can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC One. Brilliant!”

Except, fans don’t think this is brilliant. At all. Soon after the announcement (and the end of the UK finale broadcast) fans lit up Twitter complaining about the long gap between seasons. It’s a choice that seems especially difficult with the long-running and iconic series opting to skip out on the Christmas Special this year in favor of a New Year’s one — another decision that has not gone over well with Doctor Who fans at all.

With reactions ranging from simple frustration to outright concerns of doom about what a year-long gap might do to the series overall, fans aren’t being shy about just upsetting this between season delay is. So, if you want to know just how Doctor Who fans are feeling about having to wait until 2020 for more of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, read on for some of those strong reactions.

How do you feel about having to wait a whole year for a new season of Doctor Who? Let us know in the comments.

Doctor Who airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America.

We’re very broken up about this.

“Series 12 is on its way and will be returning to BBC One in early 2020.” #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/oNkBl9R5ad — Ross Jardine. (@JardineRoss) December 9, 2018

This hot take.

Honestly BBC, just take the show off the air completely until the 60th and bring it back with someone in charge who gives enough shits to be able to produce a decent series once a year. #DoctorWho — Dan Donnan (@dandonnan) December 9, 2018

Yes, it does suck.

Wow, no #DoctorWho for the whole year of 2019 ? This sucks! — STORM-MOTION (@Storm_Motion) December 9, 2018

Chibnall is making a big mistake.

I think Chibnall and the BBC are making a big mistake in delaying Series 12 until 2020, especially after how successful Series 11 has been ratings wise. They should be capitalizing on it’s success and I can see many people dipping out because of the hiatus. #DoctorWho — Elliot Taylor (@Elliot98Taylor) December 9, 2018

Looks like the fans will just have to step up.

It just means it’s our fandom duty to create art, comedy, videos and fill 2019 with all our fan created stories and ideas.

Come on Fam, we can do this!! #DoctorWho https://t.co/guO0QxkSqQ — OoohThings! (@CuriosityRocks) December 9, 2018

An absolute disgrace.

The new series not being screened until 2020 is a disgrace and won’t do the programme any good. #doctorwho — Nick foxall (@Reddevilfox) December 9, 2018

Could this be…sabotage?

WHAT??? WHAT??? WHAT??? We have to wait AGAIN… and we only got 10 eps… mmm, do you not want the good Doctor to survive???!! #DoctorWho — Vicky (@Vicky68water) December 9, 2018

Not even enough episodes.

So, from 2017-2019 inclusive, 13 whole episodes of #DoctorWho. *sigh* — Alastair Horne (@pressfuturist) December 9, 2018

An excellent question.

WHY DO WE KEEP SKIPPING YEARS OF #DoctorWho COME ONNNNNNNN https://t.co/hcr5VySftq — Janine Balekdjian (@jsbalek) December 9, 2018

Bad move, BBC.

Having a gap year this early in Jodie’s era is an absolute foolish thing to do tbh. Bad move, BBC #DoctorWho — ☃️ Shawn ? Lunn ❄️?? (@shawnlunn2002) December 9, 2018

Definitely not cool.

What?!?!? We only get a super-short season and then have to wait an entire year for new #DoctorWho. That’s not cool. Not at all! https://t.co/332f7fdRC9 — Chase March (@chasemarch) December 9, 2018

Time to binge old episodes!

Oh well. I guess I’ll take 2019 to just rewatch a lot of older episodes. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/ogCI3Vnw7M — Chris (@illucifer) December 9, 2018

This…says it all.