TV Shows

‘Doctor Who’ Season 12 Isn’t Coming Until 2020 and Fans Are Not Happy

Doctor Who fans are used to a bit of wibbly wobbly, timey wimey stuff when it comes to the beloved […]

By

Doctor Who fans are used to a bit of wibbly wobbly, timey wimey stuff when it comes to the beloved BBC series, but it seems like the BBC may have taken things a little too far — at least when it comes to when the series will return for Season 12.

The BBC announced today that there will be no new season of Doctor Who in 2019. Instead, fans will have to wait until early 2020 for the season premiere. The announcement came as Season 11 comes to a close tonight (the season finale has already aired in the UK).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re off again! Well we never actually stopped – as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families across the nation this autumn, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor,” showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a statement. “We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences, so we can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC One. Brilliant!”

Except, fans don’t think this is brilliant. At all. Soon after the announcement (and the end of the UK finale broadcast) fans lit up Twitter complaining about the long gap between seasons. It’s a choice that seems especially difficult with the long-running and iconic series opting to skip out on the Christmas Special this year in favor of a New Year’s one — another decision that has not gone over well with Doctor Who fans at all.

With reactions ranging from simple frustration to outright concerns of doom about what a year-long gap might do to the series overall, fans aren’t being shy about just upsetting this between season delay is. So, if you want to know just how Doctor Who fans are feeling about having to wait until 2020 for more of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, read on for some of those strong reactions.

How do you feel about having to wait a whole year for a new season of Doctor Who? Let us know in the comments.

Doctor Who airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America.

We’re very broken up about this.

This hot take.

Yes, it does suck.

Chibnall is making a big mistake.

Looks like the fans will just have to step up.

An absolute disgrace.

Could this be…sabotage?

Not even enough episodes.

An excellent question.

Bad move, BBC.

Definitely not cool.

Time to binge old episodes!

This…says it all.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts