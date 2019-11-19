Doctor Who Season 12 Wraps Production

That’s a wrap, we’ve finished filming! Are you ready for Series 12? #DoctorWho 🎬 pic.twitter.com/X8PFbdEyeK — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) November 19, 2019

Doctor Who Season 12 has wrapped production. The official Doctor Who Twitter account announced the new with a video on Twitter. You can see the video above. Doctor Who fans should keep their eyes on the internet this Doctor Who Day. The same official Doctor Who account has been telling fans to “watch this space” on November 23rd. That is Doctor Who Day, sometimes called TARDIS Day, the annual celebration of the first airing of Doctor Who on television in 1963. That makes it the perfect day to announce whatever big Doctor Who news is on the way from the BBC.

What could the news be? Odds are best that it’s a trailer for Doctor Who Season 12. There’s been no new Doctor Who since the show’s New Year’s Day special, as the upcoming season has been slated for a 2020 release. Doctor Who Day would be the perfect time to release the trailer as a first look along with the premiere date. Production on the new season began in January.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re off again!” showrunner Chris Chibnall said in the new season announcement. “Well we never actually stopped – as Jodie Whittaker‘s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families across the nation this autumn, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor. We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences, so we can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC One. Brilliant!”

“We’re delighted that the Doctor and her friends will be returning to thrill audiences in 2020,” Charlotte Moore, BBC director of content. “I know Chris and the whole team are already working on a whole new set of exciting adventures. In the meantime we’ve got a very special episode on New Year’s Day for everyone to enjoy.”

Jodie Whittaker returns to star as the Thirteenth Doctor. She debuted in the role in Season 11, becoming the first woman to play an incarnation of the Doctor. “I really can’t wait to step back in and get to work again,” Whittaker said when the show was renewed, confirming her return. “It’s such an incredible role. It’s been an extraordinary journey so far and I’m not quite ready to hand it over yet.”

Are you excited about the Doctor Who announcement? What do you think it will be? Let us know in the comments. Doctor Who Day is November 23rd.