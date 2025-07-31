Doctor Who Star Reveals Biggest Regret About Controversial Exit (but It Can Be Fixed)

Landing the role of the Fifteenth Doctor was a dream come true for actor Ncuti Gatwa, but he didn’t completely clear his bucket list when it comes to Doctor Who. In a new interview on The One Show, the actor admitted that he was disappointed he didn’t go up against two of the most iconic villains in the series — Daleks and Cybermen. However, knowing that stars often return to Doctor Who for reunion specials, spinoffs, and new stories, Gatwa is holding out hope that he’ll still get his chance. It sounds like he’d be most eager to come back to the series if it meant facing off against these creatures, particularly Daleks.

“I never got to fight a Dalek. A Dalek or a Cyberman. I mean, just the crux of Doctor Who. So, might do that! Might go fight a Dalek!” Gatwa said on the talk show. This isn’t the first time the actor has brought this subject up — in 2024 he said that he would be “so angry” if his tenure on Doctor Who ended before he faced a Dalek on screen, so we can’t say he didn’t warn us.

Gatwa had a shockingly short stint as The Doctor, with just two seasons and a total of 16 episodes, along with two TV specials. Gatwa made his debut in the Doctor Who 2023 Christmas special, with all the fanfare that usually comes with a regeneration in this franchise. The same can’t be said for his exit — back in May, Season 15 ended with a surprise regeneration for The Doctor that wasn’t announced to the press in advance or even teased in the press. The Doctor came out of it with the appearance of Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), a previous companion, leaving fans on a devastating cliffhanger.

What’s worse is that the series has been beset with rumors of cancellation since then. The future of the series is uncertain, though the BBC has said that it is “committed” to Doctor Who. One issue seems to be the deal with Disney+, which has been the exclusive streaming home of new episodes since Gatwa took over the TARDIS. The deal has reportedly not paid off in the way Disney hoped, but it’s unclear if the terms of the agreement can be renegotiated at this point.

As for Gatwa, the actor has not said much about his departure from the show, but it’s nice to hear that he’s already thinking about his hopes for his next appearance. Gatwa’s episodes of Doctor Who are all streaming now on Disney+.