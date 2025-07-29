One of The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows of All Time Leaving Streaming in 3 Days

HBO Max will lose one of the best sci-fi shows of all time on Thursday when the month of July ends, and fans are devastated. It’s a frustrating time for TV and movie fans, as streaming should theoretically make it easier than ever to find what they’re looking for, yet content never stays in place for long due to constantly-shifting licensing agreements and strategy overhauls. That is especially true for niche sci-fi favorites, and for shows produced overseas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the last five years, HBO Max has had a fan-favorite chunk of the Doctor Who catalog — the ones that have premiered since the revival in 2005, starring Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor. That’s 13 seasons now, along with the spinoff series Torchwood. Sadly, all of this will be leaving HBO Max on Thursday, July 31st, with no other subscription-based streamer carrying it in the U.S.

Fans could still rent or purchase these seasons digitally on a few PVOD services — Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and YouTube, but not Prime Video — though that would be cost-prohibitive for many people, and the nature of digital purchases means they’re not even guaranteed access forever. Hard copies are also an option, but that might require some careful research. The show has been released in a variety of collections and formats, and an unwary consumer could pick up some redundant box sets if they’re looking to assemble a collection.

As for the original run of Doctor Who from 1963 to 1989, it’s still available on two streamers in the U.S., with no sign of leaving. One is BritBox, which costs $8.99 per year, and the other is Tubi, which is free to watch because it’s supported by ads. However, these days most fans focus their binge-watches on the “new who” era, which is about to get a lot harder to find.

This streaming shake-up comes at a delicate time for the Doctor Who fandom, as the series seems to be in danger. Back in May, Season 15 ended with the surprise exit of the most recent star, Ncuti Gatwa, and since then rumors of cancellation have only grown. Part of the issue is that the show’s recent deal with Disney+ does not seem to be paying off for the streamer, as Disney+ is the exclusive home for Seasons 14 and 15 in the U.S. If HBO Max’s rights to the preceding seasons is expiring, perhaps Disney will be able to license them and put them all in one place, making it easier to get fans hooked for a binge-watch.

We can only speculate about the future of Doctor Who for now. In the meantime, be sure to revisit your favorite episodes while you can, as Doctor Who Seasons 1 through 13 and Torchwood will all leave HBO Max on Thursday, July 31st.