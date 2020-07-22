Twilight Director's Quibi Series Don't Look Deeper Gets First Trailer

Quibi has released a trailer for Don't Look Deeper, the new sci-fi drama series helmed by Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke set to debut on the short form streaming service on July 27th. The two-minute trailer gives fans its first look at what appears to be the life of a normal American teenager until it simply doesn't. Something is definitely not normal with Aisha (Helena Howard). The young woman isn't actually human, something that calls everything into question and has some serious stakes for those involved in her existence while also opening up the question of what it means to be alive.

Don't Look Deeper is a scripted series that comes from Lost co-creator Jeffrey Lieber and Charlie McDonnell with Hardwicke directing and executive producing. The series stars Helena Howard (Madeline's Madeline) as Aisha as well as Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle as Martin, Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns) as Sharon, Ema Horvath (The Gallows Act III) as Jenny, Jan Luis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why) as Levi, Kaiwi Lyman (Den of Thieves) as Noah, and Harvey Zielinski (My First Summer) as Abel.

Don't Look Deeper is set to debut on Quibi on July 27th with the service dropping new chapters of the Black Mirror-esque tale every weekday through August 11th. There are 14 episodes total in the series, each under 10 minutes in length.

Set in Merced, California, "fifteen minutes into the future,” Don't Look Deeper centers on a high school senior who can’t seem to shake the feeling that something about her just isn’t right. And that something is... she’s not human... not one of us. This revelation of what she really is, where she comes from, and who has started looking for her, sets in motion a series of events that suddenly puts her entire life in jeopardy.

Quibi is streaming services that made its debut in April and offers users programming in "quick bites" with episodes under 10 minutes in length and framed to fit a mobile screen, both in horizontal and vertical orientations. While the services started as a mobile exclusive service, it was announced in May that Quibi would be adding the ability for subscribers with iPhones to cast to their TV's with Android users getting the same ability soon after.

Don't Look Deeper debuts on Quibi Monday, July 27th.

