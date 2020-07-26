Doom Patrol: Dad Patrol Photos Released

DC Universe has released photos for "Dad Patrol", the upcoming eighth episode of Doom Patrol's second season. The episode will see some father/daughter time for Niles (Timothy Dalton) and Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) as well as Cliff (Brendan Fraser) and his estranged daughter Clara (Bethany Anne Lind) as well, something that was set up at the end of "Dumb Patrol". That episode saw Clara arrive at Doom Manor after receiving the video of Niles' confession to what he'd done to Cliff, prompting Cliff to have an unexpected second chance to get to know his daughter after a pretty botched attempt earlier in the season.

For Niles and Dorothy, their father/daughter time appears to see them having a fun outing at a fair or festival, though the previously released preview for the episode hints that the fun may be short-lived -- especially with the threat of the Candlemaker still very, very real. And for the rest of the team, Vic (Joivan Wade) is going to find himself dealing with some hard truths about Roni (Karen Obilom) while Jane (Diane Guerrero) and Larry (Matt Bomer) team up to handle something from the past.

You can check out the official synopsis for "Dad Patrol" below and then read on for the photos.

"Dad Patrol" - Determined to prove her worth in The Underground, Jane brings Larry to rural Arkansas to help her retrieve an invaluable item. Meanwhile, Niles organizes a special day for Dorothy, who hides a personal development from her declining father. And Cliff gives father/daughter bonding with Clara (guest star BETHANY ANNE LIND) his best shot, while Rita embraces her superhero status as "The Beekeeper" and Vic is forced to confront the real Roni.

New episodes of Doom Patrol land Thursdays on both DC Universe and HBO Max. "Dad Patrol" debuts July 30th.