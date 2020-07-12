Doom Patrol Star Says Season 2 Lost One Episode to Coronavirus Shutdown

✖

Earlier this year, production on film and television came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. For television shows, those shutdowns resulted in many series having unexpectedly abbreviated seasons and it turns out that DC Universe's Doom Patrol is among them. According to Abigail Shapiro, who plays Dorothy Spinner on the DC Comics inspired television series that is also airing on HBO Max, Doom Patrol may have lost one episode due to the production shutdown.

In an interview with Insider, Shapiro said that there was just a few scenes left to film for what could have been one more episode of Season 2, though the actress admitted that she didn't know exactly how the shutdown would ultimately impact the finished season.

"It was basically all finished," Shapiro said. "There was going to be one more episode and we only had a couple of scenes left, but we never got to finish that episode."

Shapiro added, "So, I don't know if that episode is ever going to air or anything. I don't know much about what's happening."

Back in April, a message producer Greg Berlanti sent to his showrunners regarding relief efforts for workers revealed that Doom Patrol was among the shows whose production had been halted back in March due to the pandemic, noting that priority for emergency assistance would go to shows that were in active production when the shutdown hit.

"We would like to start by first opening it up to the shows that were shutdown with production incomplete. Those shows are: Batwoman, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Riverdale, The Flight Attendant, Supergirl, Prodigal Son," the letter indicated.

Despite the possibility of an unfinished episode, Shapiro explained that they did resolve the stories of Season 2 in the nine episodes that were ultimately completed, reassuring fans that they are getting a complete season and a complete story.

"We have [episodes] one through nine, which is basically the whole season," Shapiro said. "We got basically everything done, which I'm very grateful for."

As for what the rest of the season holds for Dorothy, Shapiro didn't reveal much but she did explain to ComicBook.com that the fallout from the death of Crazy Jane's Baby Doll personality -- a death that happened after playtime between Baby Doll and Dorothy went awry, prompting Dorothy to make a wish and unleash Candlemaker -- will haunt her for the rest of the season.

"I don't want to say too much because I don't want to spoil anything, but it impacts her a lot," Shapiro said. "She's devastated because she didn't mean to kill Baby Doll. It was the Candlemaker and she doesn't really have much control over the Candlemaker and her making that wish haunts her the rest of the season."

New episodes of Doom Patrol land Thursdays on both DC Universe and HBO Max.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.