‘Dora the Explorer’ Live-Action Movie Trailer Released

Nickelodeon and Paramount recently pulled the curtain off of the live-action Dora the Explorer adaptation Dora and the Lost City of Gold, giving us two posters that gave us first looks at Dora (Isabela Moner), Boots (Danny Trejo), Backpack, and Map. After also releasing the official description for the film they teased the debut trailer would be airing during Nickelodeon‘s Kids’ Choice Awards, and now that the show is in full swing we’ve finally got our first look at the new footage, officially bringing the beloved cartoon character into the real world. To check it out for yourself, you can watch the full trailer in the video above.

The film will have Dora, Boots, Diego, and the rest of her friends attempting to save her parents, but as with many of Dora’s adventures that trail also leads them to another mystery to solve, and in this case that happens to be the lost city of gold. The first footage is definitely going to get people talking, and make sure to let us know what you think of it!

The film is produced by Kristin Burr, who is joined by executive producer John G. Scotti as well as executive producers Julia Pistor and Eugenio Derbez.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold stars Isabela Moner (Dora), Eva Longoria (Elena), Temuera Morrison (Powell), Jeffrey Wahlberg (Diego), Benicio Del Toro (Swiper), Michael Pena (Dora’s Father), Pia Miller (Diego’s Mother), Q’orianka Kilcher (Inca Princess Kawillaka), Eugenio Derbez (Alejandro Gutierrez), Adriana Barraza (Abuela Valerie), and Madeleine Madden (Sammy).

“Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.”

Dora and the Lost City of Gold hits theaters on August 2nd.

