Valiant’s ‘Dr. Mirage’ TV Series in the Works at The CW

It looks like The CW might be taking a stab at bringing another comic book universe to the small screen.

According to Deadline, the network is reportedly re-developing Dr. Mirage, a drama series based on the Valiant graphic novel of the same name. The project is hailing from Reign co-creator Laurie McCarthy, DMG Entertainment, and CBS Television Studios.

Valiant’s synopsis for Dr. Mirage can be found below.

“Doctor Mirage talks to the dead…but the only spirit Shan Fong can’t ﬁnd is that of her late husband, Hwen. Instead, America’s favorite semi-retired paranormal investigator is haunted and raw, using her gift to solve homicides and bring peace to the recently bereaved. But when a big-time occultist with a classiﬁed military past hires her for a special job, Shan discovers a lead that might close the greatest mystery she’s ever tackled – how to get Hwen back. Now, Doctor Mirage must enter the undiscovered country and cross all the realms of the underworld, if she has any hope of rescuing the man she loves…or be forever lost beyond the earthly plane.”

This version of Doctor Mirage is a derivative of the original character created by Bob Layton and Bernard Chang during the initial Valiant Comics run of the 1990s. The modern incarnation of the character has been primarily handled by writer Jen Van Meter.

This isn’t the first time that The CW has considered bringing Dr. Mirage to TV, with the series previously in consideration during the 2016-2017 season. Annabelle, IT: Chapter Two, and Swamp Thing writer Gary Dauberman was penning the initial script, which will be adapted into McCarthy’s version.

Dr. Mirage is just the latest comic book-related property to enter development at The CW, with the network also entertaining the possibility of Project 13, Super Clean, and Batwoman shows. Outside of the comic book realm, the network is also developing Good Christian Bitches, The Progeny, Nobody’s Princess, The Strange Case of the Alchemist’s Daughter, and a Jane the Virgin spinoff.

If the network does pick up Dr. Mirage, it will join a pretty stacked roster of comic book TV shows, including The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Riverdale, and the soon-to-conclude iZombie.

Are you excited to see Dr. Mirage possibly get a second chance on The . CW? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.