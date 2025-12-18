She-Ra And The Princesses of Power Creator Talks Netflix Removal

It has recently been confirmed that Netflix will be losing some major animated original series in 2026, with one of the biggest examples being a series that has been surrounded by controversy. With five seasons to its name, She-Ra And The Princesses of Power is apparently on the chopping block, with the animated show seemingly set to depart from the streaming service next February. In a surprise move, the creator of the series, ND Stevenson, addressed She-Ra leaving Netflix and how this has been a trend with some of the biggest shows that were created by the streaming service with DreamWorks Animation.

Taking to social media to addressthe Netflix departure, Stevenson explained the controversial move, “Unfortunately, we’ve known about this for a while, and it’s already happened to several other Dreamworks shows as their licenses with Netflix expire. Years of hard work by many talented crews have ended up without a home. We showrunners have no control over this.” ND then addressed her hope that the Princesses of Power will find a new home somewhere, even with its uncertain future, “I hope that She-Ra will find a new home and be released in full on DVD; I’m not sure that it will. As is often the way with queer art, our tracks are swept away behind us. Still, it happened. Watch it while you can, and keep records whenever possible. Its legacy is in your hands.”

Eternia’s Bright Future

Following the series finale of She-Ra And The Princesses of Power, Stevenson created the Netflix film Nimona in 2023. While the animated feature hasn’t been confirmed for a sequel, it received strong critical acclaim as well as quite a few awards for its unique story. Nimona was even nominated for Best Animated Picture at the Academy Awards in 2024, but was unable to overtake Studio Ghibli’s The Boy And The Heron to take home the gold. Most recently, Stevenson created a new graphic novel series, Scarlet Morning, which was released earlier this year. Already a New York Times and USA Today bestseller, it’s a safe bet that we’ll eventually see this new tale animated.

As for She-Ra, the jettisoning of Princesses of Power from Netflix isn’t the end for Adora. In 2024, Amazon announced that it was working on a new live-action television adaptation of the legendary animated character, which will be headed by Heidi Schreck. Previously, Schreck had worked on major television series, including Nurse Jackie and Billions, but this project is far from the only Greyskull property that Amazon is backing. A new live-action take on Masters of The Universe will hit theaters on June 5th next year, with the likes of Nicholas Galitzine, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, and Alison Brie rounding out the cast. With Netflix losing She-Ra, fans are debating what the loss of the series means for the other animated shows that the streaming service created in recent years, focusing on He-Man and friends.

