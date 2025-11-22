Dreamworks TV Show Leaves Netflix for Peacock (And There’s a Big Problem)

In the world of streaming, nothing is guaranteed, including when and where fa- favorite titles will be available to stream. Unfortunately, fans of a popular DreamWorks animated series based on one of the studio’s main franchises will have a harder time watching the show after it left Netflix for Peacock. The surprise departure marks the latest exit of a DreamWorks title from Netflix and ultimately leaves most of the show missing entirely from streaming.

Netflix subscribers can no longer stream the original series Trolls: The Beat Goes On!. The animated series takes place between the first film and the sequel, Trolls World Tour, and chronicles the lives of those in Troll Village, including Queen Poppy as she celebrates a time of peace and Branch as he tries to be more fun-loving. All eight seasons of the show stopped streaming on the platform on November 17th. That same day, the series moved to Peacock, where only the first two seasons are streaming.

Why You Should Watch Trolls: The Beat Goes On!

If you’re a fan of the Trolls franchise, especially the original film, you’ll almost certainly find enjoyment in Trolls: The Beat Goes On!. The series successfully continues the story of the original film, allowing viewers to spend more time with the characters and within the world of Troll Village, a whimsical world brought to life through vibrant and colorful animation. The series plays out as a “slice of life” adventure that shows the Trolls’ daily lives and their fun antics.

The series is geared towards children, but even adults can find fun in the show through moments of adult-oriented humor, which did cause some stir with parents, and themes of friendship, caring, and love that are relatable to all ages. We also can’t forget to mention the music, Trolls: The Beat Goes On! featuring absolute bangers like “Hair In The Air” and “Sunshine All The Time” that will be stuck in your head long after the episode ends.

Why Did Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Leave Netflix?

Although the series is tagged as a Netflix original, Trolls: The Beat Goes On! is a DreamWorks production that was licensed to Netflix. When that licensing agreement expired, the rights to the show remained with DreamWorks, which ended its exclusive deal with Netflix in 2020, which has resulted in many DreamWorks titles being pulled from the platform. Since DreamWorks Animation is owned by Universal Studios, it only makes sense for series like Trolls: The Beat Goes On! to move to Universal’s streaming platform, Peacock.

Unfortunately, this change in streaming platforms has also resulted in a major shakeup in availability. Only two seasons of Trolls: The Beat Goes On! are currently available on Peacock. The remaining six seasons currently don’t have a streaming home and are only available to rent or buy. It’s possible those seasons and missing episodes could also make the move to Peacock in the future, but the streamer hasn’t yet released its December newsletter.

What do you think?