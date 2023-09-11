The Drew Barrymore Show Reportedly Kicks Out Audience Members for Supporting WGA Strike

Two audience members were reportedly asked to leave a taping of The Drew Barrymore Show, after they were spotted wearing pins supporting the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. On Monday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter dove into the incident, which involved two audience members, Dominic Turiczek and Cassidy Carter. Turiczek and Carter reportedly signed up for free tickets to The Drew Barrymore Show, unaware that the strike was happening or that WGA members would be picketing outside of the show's CBS Studios headquarters. After being handed "Writers Guild on Strike" buttons by picketers outside, both were reportedly asked to remove the buttons by the show's security, which Carter did. Once in the studio space, a crewmember reportedly noticed that Turczek was wearing the button, and asked them both to leave. The two later decided to join the picket outside of the studio.

"It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings," a spokesperson for The Drew Barrymore Show wrote in a statement. "Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access. Drew was completely unaware of the incident and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets."

Why Is The Drew Barrymore Show Returning?

The Drew Barrymore Show made headlines over the weekend for announcing that it would be resuming filming amid the strikes, and would not be using any writing from WGA members amid the strikes. A SAG-AFTRA representative confirmed that the show "is produced under the Network Television Code which is a separate contract and is not struck. It is permissible work and Drew's role as host does not violate the current strike rules." Actors are also allowed to appear on the show as guests, as long as they do not discuss or promote struck movies and television projects.

"I own this choice," Barrymore wrote in a social media post announcing the news. "We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time... I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

Why Are the WGA Striking?

The WGA have cited a slew of reasons for the strike, which began on May 1st and has already had a domino effect on the larger industry. The union hopes to see improvements in residuals from media streamed online, as well as additional benefits and safeguards against artificial intelligence potentially being used to write stories instead of real writers. According to reporting from last month, WGA representatives have told the AMPTP that even if a deal is closed with the WGA, the writers will not start work until the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors strike is also resolved.

