‘Ducktales’ Reveals First Look at Three Caballeros Return

At long last, Donald Duck is preparing to rejoin his beloved musical trio, The Three Caballeros!

It was teased back in July at San Diego Comic-Con that the second season of DuckTales on Disney Channel would feature the return of The Three Caballeros at some point. At the time the date was not revealed, but the network made things official this week, when it released a scene from an upcoming episode, featuring the ever-popular characters.

The scene, which you can watch in the video above, comes from the November 10th episode of DuckTales. The entire family – which consists of Scrooge, Donald, Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Webby- travels to a town in Brazil, where Donald reunites with his long-lost friends.

Donald Duck, Panchito Pistoles, and Jose del Carioca form the musical group The Three Caballeros, who all appeared in Disney’s 1944 animated film of the same name. In the new episode of DuckTales, Arturo del Puerto will be voicing Panchito, while Bernardo de Paula is set to portray Jose. Tony Anselmo will continue to voice Donald Duck, as he has throughout the DuckTales series.

The DuckTales revival has been quite the hit for Disney Channel. Before the second season of the series even premiered last month, Disney had already renewed DuckTales for a third season. Danny Pudi, Bobby Moynihan, and Ben Schwartz play the Scrooge McDuck’s three trouble-making nephews, while former Doctor Who David Tennant plays the uncle himself.

The next episode of DuckTales is set to air on Saturday morning, November 3rd at 7 am ET on Disney Channel and is titled “The Ballad of Duke Balooney!” One week later, on November 10th, the Three Caballeros episode will air.

