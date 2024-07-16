Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen at Netflix. The streamer has ordered a new wedding-set “atmospheric horror series” from Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, who will produce the original project from Netflix’s Brand New Cherry Flavor and Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities scribe Haley Z. Boston. The Duffer brothers’ Upside Down Pictures is backing Something Very Bad as part of the overall deal they inked with Netflix in 2022.

“We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a majornew talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying,funny, and just… very Haley,” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement. “We feel solucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share hervision with the rest of the world.”

Added Peter Friedlander,Netflix’s VP, Scripted Series (US & Canada), “We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with dream partners Matt,Ross and Hilary to bring this unexpected and spine-tingling story tolife through Haley’s uniquely riveting vision.”

The official logline: “Something Very Bad Is Going To Happenis an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride andgroom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not aspoiler – just read the title.”

Andrea Sperling (A Murder at the End of the World) is the executive producer, with Boston also serving as executive producer and showrunner. Boston was a staff writer on the Rosa Salazar-starring Netflix limited series Brand New Cherry Flavor and executive story editor on Prime Video’s Hunters. She most recently wrote and directed the short film Beach Logs Kill.

The Duffer-produced Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is the latest project to be announced from Upside Down Pictures, which will follow the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things with a live-action spinoff series, the Stranger Things animated series, and new series The Boroughs, a sci-fi mystery from the Duffers and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance developers Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. Also in the works from the Netflix-based Upside Down Pictures is a live-action Death Note series and a streaming series adaptation of the 1984 Stephen King and Peter Straub novel The Talisman.