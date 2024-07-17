Dune: Prophecy Reveals New Footage Ahead of Trailer Debut

The world of Dune has been given a new life following Denis Villeneuve’s hit film series, as so many viewers have been transported to the world of Arrakis. Later this year, a prequel television series titled Dune: Prophecy is set to fill in some of the franchise’s gaps, and now we have a very brief new look at what that will entail. On Wednesday, HBO released a teaser of new footage for Dune: Prophecy, ahead of the series’ latest trailer debut on Thursday.

Dune: Prophecy, formerly known as Dune: The Sisterhood, has undergone a number of creative changes since it was first announced to be in the works in 2019. In 2023, reports indicated that the series had lost star Shirley Henderson, as well as the director of the first two episodes, Johan Renck. These exits occurred after the departure of showrunner Diane Ademu-John, who left the series right before it began production in late November, which reportedly led to major rewrites. Most recently, it was announced that both Dune: Prophecy and the The Batman spinoff series The Penguin will air on HBO, instead of only being available to view exclusively on Max.

https://twitter.com/StreamOnMax/status/1813665307967599005?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What Is Dune: Prophecy About?

Dune: Prophecy has been previously described as being told through the eyes of a mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune. Members of the cast will also include Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen; Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez; Shalom Brune Franklin as Mikaela; Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen; Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline; Chloe Lea as Lila; Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart; Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino; Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia; Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides.

“Oh, that is carrying on and I’m not allowed to talk about it very much,” writer Jon Spaihts previously said during an interview with The Playlist. “But that effort is alive and well. I ended up getting moved off of it to work, not just on Dune: Part Two, but to investigate other cinematic prospects in the Dune universe, which we are still talking about and which, again, I’m not allowed to say very much about. But it is a very rich world in which to play, and I think it is ripe with opportunities for storytelling in every direction. They’re well down the road, but I honestly don’t know the details of the timing.”