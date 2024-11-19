Dune Prophecy: Salusa Secundus and the Sardaukar, Explained

Much of Dune Prophecy takes place in the Imperial Palace on the planet Salusa Secundus, but it looks very different from the Salusa we saw in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies. This is one of the biggest changes between HBO’s new prequel and the main series, but there’s no telling if it will be explained on screen. Read on for the explanation for Salusa Secundus’ ruin in the books, but fair warning: there are spoilers ahead!

In Frank Herbert’s six original Dune novels, we learn that Salusa Secundus was once the home world for House Corrino, but as they gained power over the Imperium they migrated to the more hospitable world of Kaitain. After that, the Corrino emperors used Salusa as a prison planet, and eventually it became the training ground for the emperor’s infamous Sardaukar troops. Many believe that the harsh environment of the planet contributed to the ferocity of the Sardaukar, and in The Dune Encyclopedia it is implied that the environment played a part in strengthening the early Corrinos as well, which may have given them an edge in seizing control of the empire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dune Prophecy, however, is based on prequel novels co-written by Herbert’s son and author Kevin J. Anderson. In their stories, Salusa Secundus is actually an idyllic planet very similar to earth. It stays this way throughout the Great Schools of Dune trilogy that Prophecy is adapted from, but later in their timeline, the planet suffers a devastating nuclear attack. The ecology is seriously damaged by this blast, and it has still not recovered by the time of Paul Atreides.

Expanded Universe

Among book fans, Brian and Anderson’s continuity has long been referred to as the “Dune Expanded Universe,” and it is not always considered “canon.” However, Prophecy draws primarily from this EU material, including in its depiction of Salusa Secundus, so we should probably assume this is our primary source of information. If so, that means the imperial palace is in a vibrant city called Zimia. The planet was a stronghold for humanity during their wars against AI, used as a staging ground for refugees seeking new homes.

It’s not even entirely clear when the atomic bombs fell on Salusa in the EU timeline. However, we know it was at least one generation after the events of Great Schools of Dune. It’s worth noting that Salusa’s tragic history could have simply been forgotten by most of humanity by the time of Paul Atreides, reconciling the apparent contradictions.

Ancient Fremen History

Before House Corrino, Salusa Secundus was an important setting to the ancient ancestors of the Fremen – the people of Arrakis. According to their legends, Salusa was one of the planets where they were taken as slaves. This claim is often questioned by other characters, but those with ancestral memories seem to confirm that the Fremen legends are true. They were held in slavery on seven different planets for generations at a time before the “Zensunni Wanderers” finally escaped to Arrakis and renamed themselves “free men,” and eventually, “Fremen.”

In a timeline as long as Dune‘s, the long history of Salusa Secundus may never come up in the course of Prophecy, though it may leave some fans confused. We may not see Salusa as a ruined, rain-soaked training ground in this show, but hopefully we can get another scene with Saurdukar throat-singing to drive the connection home. Dune Prophecy airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. The novels are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.