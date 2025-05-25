Dune: Prophecy Season 2 Filming Update May Hint at an Earlier Than Expected Return

Dune: Prophecy Season 2 will begin filming later this summer, so we may see it back on the air sooner than we had dared hope. The prequel series just wrapped up its debut season in December, and it was renewed before the finale had even come out. There haven’t been many big announcements since then, but star Josh Heuston finally broke that streak last week. In an interview with Collider, Heuston said that he is heading to the set in August, and is expecting to film through the rest of the year. The series hasn’t set a release date for the show yet, but it could come out in late 2026 if that schedule holds. However, with all the other titles backed up at HBO Max, we may want to anticipate it in 2027 instead.

When asked if his Dune: Prophecy character would be back, Heuston said, “Yes. Definitely in Season 2. We go back, I believe, in August, and then we’re filming through the rest of the year.” The actor went on to praise his colleagues and the show, sharing his excitement to get back into this world. “I love playing Constantine,” he said. He’s such a loose, fun character. And the way Season 1 ends, you can tell that he’s probably going to go on a bit of a ride after that. So, yeah, I’m excited to jump back into those shoes.”

Despite this big scheduling reveal, Heuston was very guarded about the plot itself. “Production has lots of secrecy around it, basically like the show,” he said. “But I know that it will have all of the factions going against each other. I know that much at least.”

Dune: Prophecy is a prequel to the movie adaptations of the main series by filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. It is loosely based on novels by Frank Herbert’s son, Brian Herbert, but it has already veered quite a bit from that source material, making it hard to predict what’s coming next. The story is set about 10,000 years before the events of the movies, which is still about 10,000 years into the future from our time. This is a time and setting that the original author only alluded to a few times in writing, but his son has co-authored several novels about it with Kevin J. Anderson.

Despite the distant connections, Dune: Prophecy was received reasonably well by fans and critics. It did not reach the same critical acclaim as the movies, but fans of the series or the genre are onboard for more. You can stream all six episodes of the series now on Max, and find all of the Dune books in print, digital, and audiobook formats.