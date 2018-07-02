‘Elementary’: John Noble Returns as Sherlock’s Dad Following Major Death

Sherlock Holmes’ father Morland returns to Elementary in Monday night’s episode. It is the first time John Noble has been on the show in two years.

In “The Adventure of Ersatz Sobekneferu,” directed by star Luciy Liu, Morland arrives in New York to meet with Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) after the death of Sherlock’s brother, Mycroft (Rhys Ifans). It turns out that Morland left everything in his will to Mycroft! Now, Morland wil lhave to update it to include Sherlock.

Rather than snap at his father, the news of Mycroft’s death has changed Sherlock.

“Look, you should know, I discovered Mycroft was dead because I was seeking him out to heal our rift,” Sherlock tells his father in a scene shared by TVLine. “Now I won’t have the chance, but it made me realize that grudges are pointless and that people who hold them are petty and small-minded. I am neither of those things.”

This is Noble’s first time on the show since season four. He appeared in 14 episodes in season four, making his last appearance in the 24th episode, “A Difference in Kind.” Since leaving the show, he joined DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as Mallus and had a two-episode arc in NBC’s The Blackslist. He will appear in the next Elementary episode, “You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby,” on July 9.

Elementary also stars Liu as Dr. Joan Watson, Aidan Quinn as Captain Thomas Gergson and Jon Michael Hill as Detective Marucs Bell.

Executive producer Rob Doherty told TVLine late last month that future episodes will show Bell “taking stock” of his life and career.

“Certain opportunities will arise over the course of the season, and he’ll have to wrestle with whether to take these opportunities or stick with the status quo,” Doherty explained.

A professional dilemma forces Bell to “look at how his decisions could impact developments in his personal life. He’s still in a relationship with [Chantal]. That relationship has continued and flourished. We’ll also check in on the development of that.”

Elementary started its sixth season very late compared to other shows, with the season premiere not debuting until April 30. Still, the show was renewed quickly in May thanks to the show’s international popularity and syndication deals. Hulu Plus has streaming rights and repeats are already airing on WGN America.

The series was created by Robert Doherty and is based on the legendary fictional detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

New episodes of Elementary air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

